Get this Mint Mobile phone deal and snag 6 months of service for the price of 3

Christine Persaud
·3 min read
You can snag six months of Mint Mobile service for the price of three right now.
Ryan Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile has a solid holiday sale going on right now that offers all new Mint Mobile customers three free months of service when you sign up for three months. Through January 7, 2022, you can snag six months of service for the price of three, and take advantage of upgrading your phone thanks to this deal.

To qualify for this Mint Mobile deal, all you need to do is sign up for any three-month plan, ranging from $15 a month to $30 a month. The additional three free months will be applied as a discount at checkout, giving you a total of six months of service. Note that you have to activate the plan within 45 days of purchase, so keep this in mind if you're gifting someone this deal. Speaking of which, you can get up to four of these plans per customer, so if you're looking to upgrade multiple family members, you can! Once the six months have expired, the plan will automatically renew at full price.

Putting this in perspective, the unlimited talk and text Mint Mobile entry plan with 4GB of data per month is ordinarily $45 a month. With this deal, you get it for $22.50 a month for the first six months, which is half the regular price, or a total of $135 in savings for the period. Need more data? The unlimited data plan, which includes slowed down data speeds once you exceed 35GB a month, is usually $90 a month, but with this deal, just $45 a month for a total of $270 in savings.

Once you decide to make the switch to Mint Mobile, you can bring your own phone or opt for one of the devices Mint Mobile offers. Consider the iPhone 12 mini that we deemed one of the best 5G phones you can buy, available for as low as $27 a month and a total price of $629 with this deal. We love the "tough-as-nails" super retina display that makes watching videos and surfing the web a glorious experience. With the same proprietary chip as its bigger sister, the iPhone 12 Pro, it's a solid device at an affordable price.

Want something newer and more feature-rich? Grab the Apple iPhone 13, starting at $829, and get three months of free service when you sign on for three. The latest phone in Apple's lineup features 5G connectivity, a 6.1-inch OLED display, dual 12MP camera system with ultra-wide camera, the A15 Bionic chip and starting at 128GB of storage.

New Mint Mobile customers can talk and text long after the holiday season thanks to this phone deal. Start your new year off with three months of free service and maybe a new device, too!

Get six months of Mint Mobile service for the price of three now.

