Mint Smartwash Opens in Regina with Free Carwashes and Donations to Local Children’s Charity

Mint Smartwash

Grand opening will be marked with community celebration on August 20, 2022

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Smartwash (Mint) is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Saskatchewan. To mark the launch of its first Regina location at 631 Victoria Avenue East, Mint is hosting a community celebration on Saturday, August 20, 2022. In addition to free carwashes all weekend, Mint is also offering the first 1,000 customers who donate $5 to CityKidz Regina a free one-month ULTIMINT membership, valued at $44.99. Live on-site radio entertainment, complimentary mini donuts, Schmitty’s smoked meats and face painting for children will be provided from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Reginans now have access to Mint’s revolutionary express tunnel car wash that uses state-of-the-art computer systems, advanced wash equipment and sophisticated water reclamation system to deliver the most environmentally friendly wash and shiniest vehicles in Regina. The car wash can process over 180 vehicles per hour, including free 150 horsepower vacuums and mat washing with every wash. A time efficient option, Mint brings a unique, competitive advantage to the Regina market by producing clean, dry, and shiny vehicles in five minutes or less.

“As a leader in Canada’s carwash industry, we are thrilled to open the Regina Smartwash, our eighth Mint location. We take pride in providing our customers with exceptionally clean vehicles in an environmentally responsible manner, while always providing outstanding customer service,” says Chris Friesen, President, and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming Reginans to enjoy the Mint experience.”

Environmental stewardship is a key priority for Mint, implementing industry leading water reclamation technologies and conservation strategies that include precisely monitored water use, water recycling, eco-friendly soaps and waxes, contaminant and sediment collection and safe disposal. Mint recycles up to 80 per cent of wash water and facilitates the responsible disposal of water contaminants, which could otherwise end up in local waterways.

Story continues

Mint is also proud to offer its customers a membership service for added convenience. There are several membership options available, and members have a designated lane that allows them front of the line access and contactless wash entry.

About Mint Smartwash

Mint Smartwash (Mint) was founded by a group of car wash enthusiasts, in 2014, who identified an opportunity to bring the Express Car Wash model to Canada. Mint has been mentored by some of the key pioneers of the express wash concept in the United States, who have been washing cars for over 50 years. Mint is a leader in environmental stewardship with its wash processes. Recycling up to 80 per cent of its water through a sophisticated water recycling system, using as little as 30L of fresh water per vehicle. Mint’s first wash opened in Lethbridge in November 2015 with additional washes having since opened in Billings, MT, Medicine Hat, Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary and Regina. Additional locations will be opening throughout 2022 and more information is available at mintsmartwash.com.

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Hurl

Brookline PR

403-818-6918

rhurl@brooklinepr.com



