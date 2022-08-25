U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.00
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,017.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,975.25
    +45.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.20
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.60
    +0.71 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1821
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7260
    -0.3680 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,599.31
    +363.21 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.94
    +12.13 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,460.20
    +146.73 (+0.52%)
     

Mint Werx and BlueRidge Data Announce Partnership to Bring Next-Generation Crypto-Giving Solutions to Serve Higher Education Nonprofit Institutions

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Werx has announced it has partnered with BlueRidge Data (BRD) of Leesburg, Virginia, to jointly bring custom-configured, Web3 solutions to empower higher education institutions and nonprofits. The companies will offer vital fundraising application services for next-generation alumni constituents, including university foundations, advancement offices, career services, institutional research, admissions and athletics. Future releases will include additional capabilities across campus, including tuition, admissions, ticketing, e-commerce, institutional research and more.

Mint Werx logo
Mint Werx logo

Built off Mint Werx's newly launched DonorFi technology, the solution will integrate seamlessly into existing websites and giving pages, providing an easy way for donors to donate cryptocurrency. The fully managed service employs custom processes for end-to-end settlement of donor transactions, simplifying the ability to accept crypto donations and eliminating the need for donors to liquidate their cryptocurrency before donating. According to the IRS*, cryptocurrency donations are generally treated as property and, like real estate or stock donations, the donor may not recognize income, gain or loss from the donation when cryptocurrency is donated to charitable organizations. As a result, donors may realize incentives to give cryptocurrency, while universities and nonprofits can maximize the benefits of receiving higher gross donations. 

These plans are supported by recent market data that shows:

  • The average nonprofit donor is 65 years old while the average crypto user is 38.**

  • 13% of investors hold cryptocurrency in their portfolios while 35% of millennials have invested.***

  • Nearly 90% of millennials say charitable giving is an important part of their lives compared to 74% of the total population.***

  • 45% of crypto users donate at least $1,000 to charity annually while just 33% of traditional investors donate.***

* IRS Notice 2014-21
**Blackbaud report
***Fidelity Charitable report

Mint Werx is a premium Web3 production studio that provides cutting-edge and scalable blockchain solutions. With DonorFi, the firm leverages its expertise in Web3, media and marketing to offer fully integrated products and services that not only provide universities and nonprofit organizations a fundraising tool but a resource to build community-driven campaigns that harness the power of the blockchain platform.

BRD, a leader in fundraising data technologies, plans to bring these solutions under its advancement suite of products and services, as young, wealthy portfolios are becoming an increasing part of institutions' strategies.

Together, Mint Werx and BRD will bring their expertise in Web3, nonprofits and higher education to the forefront by combining their best-in-class fundraising products and services with next-generation blockchain technology, creative design, marketing and community engagement capabilities. Utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other blockchain services, the companies will offer a full range of products and services to support fundraising campaigns and other community development initiatives for nonprofits and higher education institutions. BRD and Mint Werx have several additional blockchain solutions currently in development and will provide additional announcements at a later date.

Steve Hafner, CEO and founder of BRD, said, "We are excited to be one of the pioneers in this space under our CryptoGiving portfolio of solutions. The Mint Werx team is a perfect partner for us as they are an industry powerhouse on blockchain solutions, whether it's technical, regulatory, creative, operational or production, and we have vast data and industry expertise. There has been more discussion about crypto philanthropy over the last twelve months than there has been in the past five years. We saw a $5M cryptocurrency gift to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School (the largest ever in Higher Ed), stadiums being named, sports teams being sponsored, television ads and even universities being gifted NFTs, and the list goes on."

Ryan Sands, Senior Vice President for Mint Werx, said, "With BRD's deep set of relationships, extensive years of experience in the industry and data solutions, we believe they are the go-to partner for the nonprofit and higher ed segments. By simplifying complex technologies, our solution will connect universities and nonprofit organizations to new audiences and drive deeper connections that go beyond a transaction and drive deeper affinity and engagement. DonorFiis a perfect complement to BRD's product portfolio, and we are excited about the possibilities to provide additional custom solutions to the space."

BlueRidge Data, LLC helps higher education gain insight into its constituents by delivering hard-to-find information on alumni for foundations, advancement, alumni associations, athletics, career services and institutional research to "Identify, Inspire and Engage."

A division of Fusion92, a leading Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company, Mint Werx delivers cutting-edge, scalable and one-of-a-kind dynamic NFTs and platforms, producing, minting and activating authentic digital expressions that last a lifetime.

Contact information
Jeff MacIntyre
BlueRidge Data, LLC
(571) 498-7070
info@blueridgedata.com

Brian Werger
Mint Werx
(888) 550-4864
b.werger@fusion92.com

BlueRidge Data logo
BlueRidge Data logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mint-werx-and-blueridge-data-announce-partnership-to-bring-next-generation-crypto-giving-solutions-to-serve-higher-education-nonprofit-institutions-301612070.html

SOURCE Mint Werx

Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Amazon to Shut Down Amazon Care Telehealth Unit

    The tech giant said it will close the Amazon Care service by the end of the year as it retools its healthcare offerings following the purchase of primary-care company One Medical.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • Nvidia sales forecast falls about $1 billion short of expectations, stock falls

    Nvidia Corp. forecast another big revenue shortfall in the extended session Wednesday as the chip maker reported results similar to its profit warning earlier in the month.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

    Citizens, based at 525 William Penn Place since entering western Pennsylvania in December 2001, is moving to a new location in 2024.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New

  • The Realistic Way You Can Retire at 52

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Siemens to Help Rebuild Venezuela’s Electricity Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is in talks with the global energy giant Siemens Energy AG to repair power plants as part of a government plan to rebuild a crumbling electricity grid plagued by constant blackouts and a lack of maintenance. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Biden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant,

  • Shopify (SHOP) Unveils Shopify Capital to Aid Base Down Under

    Shopify (SHOP) introduces Shopify Capital in Australia ahead of the country's peak sales season to help merchants expand their operations.

  • Amazon to wind down its healthcare service for businesses

    Company executive Neil Lindsay told staff that Amazon Care, which lets business customers offer digital or at-home doctors' visits to their personnel, had shortcomings despite the retailer's efforts. Amazon Care's customers included Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The retailer offered virtual care nationwide and house calls in markets such as Los Angeles, Washington and Dallas. Announced last month, Amazon agreed to acquire primary care provider One Medical, replete with the brick-and-mortar doctors' offices that the Seattle technology company lacked, for $3.5 billion.

  • With billions of dollars at stake, CVS Corp. battles insurers over opioid lawsuit costs

    The Woonsocket-based CVS Corp. is waging a legal battle with dozens of insurance companies that claim they are not responsible for paying for settlements or judgments in opioid lawsuits where the pharmacy giant is named as a defendant.

  • Warren Buffett Can Buy 50% of OXY Stock, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?