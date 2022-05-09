U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,078.25
    -41.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,487.00
    -322.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,586.50
    -109.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.50
    -20.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.86
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.50
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9450
    +0.3850 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,728.45
    -885.18 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.94
    -67.52 (-7.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,440.80
    -562.76 (-2.08%)
     

Mintegral Climbs the Ranks in Tenjin's 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Insights Report

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenjin, a leading mobile marketing analytics platform has recently published the Q1 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Insights for Advertisers report and has ranked Mintegral 2nd in advertising spend for global hyper-casual games on iOS and rose to 3rd for advertising spend on Android.

Tenjin's report compiled data on the distribution of iOS and Android's advertising spend across global hyper-casual games in Q1 2022, as well as ad spend on different platforms and regions.

Mintegral Climbs the Ranks in Tenjin&#39;s 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Insights Report
Mintegral Climbs the Ranks in Tenjin's 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Insights Report
Mintegral ranked 2nd in advertising spend for global hyper-casual games on iOS and rose to 3rd in advertising spend on Android.
Mintegral ranked 2nd in advertising spend for global hyper-casual games on iOS and rose to 3rd in advertising spend on Android.

Compared to Tenjin's previous report which showed an increase in Android ad spend, the Q1 2022 report shows ad spend distribution is now even. At the time, advertisers had more uncertainty surrounding iOS 14.5 and tended to be more cautious with their budget allocation. Mintegral remains strong on iOS, as the proprietary algorithm was not reliant on IDFA and instead utilized predictive modeling and dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to improve efficiency.

There has also been a shake up in the Android rankings with Mintegral now entering the Top 3 across all operating systems and signifies our strength in the market.

"We are honored to be included on Tenjin's Hyper-Casual Games Report as it demonstrates our ability to provide advertisers with sustainable growth across both iOS and Android," said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "We will continue to grow stronger and provide cutting edge advertising technology that brings our clients and partners success in the global market."

Thus far, Mintegral has helped over 5,000 worldwide advertisers and more than 50,000 leading apps to acquire high-quality users at scale in global markets including Europe, America, and the APAC region. Mintegral's clients include Voodoo, Outfit7, SayGames, iDreamSky, CrazyLabs, Lion Studio, Zynga, and Alictu, among others. Mintegral's data management platform has an average of more than 2.2 billion daily active users and over 100 billion daily ad requests.

About Mintegral
Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com/en/

SOURCE Mintegral

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Swings as Traders Weigh Up G-7 Crude Ban, Saudi Price Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as invested weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and the impact of China’s energy-sapping lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: U.S. Adds

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: U.S. Adds to Sanctions on Russia;

  • Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies. Brent crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $112.11 a barrel by 0153 GMT. "The broader risk-off sentiment sparked by the recession fears, and China’s lockdowns are the major factors that pressure the oil price," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkra

  • 3 Reasons I'm Sticking With DigitalOcean Despite Massive Losses

    DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) just released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, and the results sent the stock to record lows. The New York-based cloud infrastructure provider has experienced a drop of more than 70% since achieving a record high about six months ago. Unfortunately, timing is not my strong suit when it comes to investing, and it showed with my investment in DigitalOcean.

  • It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation.

    Our roundtable panelists discuss what’s ahead for EVs, autonomous driving, and more. Plus, four upstarts to watch.

  • Hospitals Look to Raise Treatment Costs as Nurses’ Salaries Increase

    Health insurers and employers are pushing back against the requests to increase hospital prices by as much as 15%.

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere

  • Gas prices: 66% of Americans are making 'significant' habit changes: Survey

    High gas prices are changing driving and vehicle usage among American households according to a recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey.

  • It could be time to stop job hopping and buckle up at a company where you can survive a major downturn

    Workers might be nervous after layoffs and hiring freezes in Big Tech, but experts say it's not time to panic yet.

  • Energy Stocks Still Have Gas in the Tank

    Oil-and-gas stocks have had an amazing run as the rest of the market sagged, and there may be more to come.

  • IKEA stores owner Ingka to pay Russia staff through August

    IKEA stores owner Ingka Group has extended the period it will pay around 12,000 staff in Russia by three months, through August, and may continue to pay workers beyond that, its retail manager said in an interview. The world's biggest furniture brand in early March said it would temporarily close stores and pause sourcing in Russia, citing supply chain disruption and challenging trading conditions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At that time, it said all affected staff would be paid, in roubles, at least through May.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.

  • UberEats changed its app, and now walking couriers are out of luck

    Dozens of walking delivery workers in New York City and other cities have complained of a drop in the number of orders they are given.

  • Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target After Its Latest Report

    A week ago, Confluent, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead...

  • This Logistics Leader Could Be the Perfect E-Commerce Stock

    E-commerce stocks have gotten smashed this earnings season. Normally reliable names like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) have fallen sharply on earnings, with Amazon even reporting a modest decline in first-party sales.

  • Breaking up HSBC: Ping An's call to debate the future of Hong Kong's largest bank raises vexing question if its value is greater than the sum of its parts

    HSBC's decision in 2020 to scrap dividends infuriated the bank's legion of Hong Kong shareholders from retirees to pension funds who depend on regular payouts by the city's largest currency-issuing bank for income. One such retiree was Lo Chi-man, 71, a shareholder for 12 years who counted on the 6 per cent average dividend on his 50,000 shares to supplement his pension. He sold his stake when HSBC acceded to a call by the UK banking regulator to suspend payouts and conserve capital for the unfo

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • Is It Smart To Buy SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see SSR Mining...