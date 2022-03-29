U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.50
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,877.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,974.50
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.50
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.23
    -0.73 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.40
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.18 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3870
    -0.4870 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,336.91
    +465.81 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.16
    +12.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.73
    +166.84 (+0.60%)
     

Mintegral Continues To Climb The AppsFlyer's Performance Index XIV

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral, a leading programmatic advertising platform, recently announced it has ranked over 690 times on AppsFlyer's latest Performance Index XIV.

AppsFlyer Performance Index XIV
AppsFlyer Performance Index XIV

The AppsFlyer Performance Index is a comprehensive industry-standard report that highlights top mobile media sources globally. In addition to regional rankings, the report includes iOS and Android rankings across all major non-gaming and gaming app verticals. The report included 610 media sources to examine 25 billion app installs across 18,000 apps.

Mintegral's mobile advertising and monetization prowess has grown steadily over the past 3 years, with it now featuring 250 top 3 rankings and 50 number 1 rankings across all app verticals and regions.

The Retention Index section is particularly important as it signifies the quality and strength of Mintegral's traffic across every genre and category. Retention measures how engaged mobile app users are over time and provides lifetime values (LTV) to optimize user acquisition. Mintegral remained a top ad network with strong rankings in all gaming genres including #1 globally on iOS for Simulation gaming, #3 globally for Hyper-casual gaming on Android and #2 globally on both Android and iOS for Midcore gaming.

The Performance Index also included an in-app advertising (IAA) index which analyzes ad revenue generated from a single media source for which Mintegral ranked 4th for iOS and 5th for Android globally on the Volume rankings.

As a subsidiary of a Hong-Kong listed Chinese marketing technology group Mobvista, Mintegral has been assisting Chinese developers succeed domestically and in global markets. Domestically, Mintegral received 12 #1 rankings in both gaming and non-gaming ad networks.

The AppsFlyer Performance Index helps validate Mintegral's success in the global market and underscores the strength of its ad product.

"The AppsFlyer Performance Index exemplifies Mintegral's continued growth across app genres and regions", said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "Both our monetization and user acquisition performance are on full display within these rankings and it gives our team and clients a renewed sense of what is possible with Mintegral."

About Mintegral
Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com.

Media: pr@mintegral.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mintegral-continues-to-climb-the-appsflyers-performance-index-xiv-301512356.html

SOURCE Mintegral

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • AMC stock closes 45% higher on Monday, here's why

    AMC's (AMC) stock soared 45% on Monday. Shares closed at $29.33 each, above their highest closing level of the year in early January.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy As House Prepares MORE Act Vote?

    Canadian cannabis producer Tilray and other marijuana stocks last week rallied on a possible House decriminalization vote. Should you buy TLRY stock now?

  • Why Snowflake Crushed the Market on Tuesday

    Frosty data storage company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had a hot day on the market Tuesday. A new product announcement helped, but it was the inclusion on a new list of prominent growth stocks compiled by a prestigious investment bank that really sent the shares skyward. Snowflake came in as the best large-cap GARP company in the sector, followed by Zscaler and CrowdStrike.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • Volta founders resign week after company delays fourth-quarter report

    The co-founders of Volta Inc., a San Francisco-based EV charging network provider, abruptly resigned just seven months after the company went public, the company announced Monday morning, sending the stock tumbling. CEO Scott Mercer will step down April 29 or once the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, while President Chris Wendel's resignation is effective immediately. The company (NYSE: VLTA) announced last week that it was rescheduling its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call until after it completes the necessary review of its financial results.

  • Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) Cash Burn Might Resolve as Early as Q3

    After a rather volatile 2021, Carnival Corporation(NYSE: CCL) stock trended down, pressured by the slower than anticipated recovery. Although the company has been missing earnings estimates, revenue is gradually climbing back up as the company is a few weeks away from operating at full capacity.

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • Tellurian's first LNG terminal starts construction

    "Beginning construction now allows Tellurian to deliver upon our robust schedule for first LNG in 2026 while we complete the project financing."