Mintegral ranked as one of the top 10 ad networks in the world on the Adjust Partner Benchmarks report

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral, a leading mobile programmatic advertising platform, announced today that it ranked as a Top 10 global ad network across all app verticals and featured 43 times throughout Adjust's interactive Partner Benchmark report. The report looked at over 6 billion paid installs and 160 billion sessions from 5,460 apps across 272 networks.

Mintegral excelled across all regions and app genres including gaming, utilities, entertainment, social, and business. Of these 43 rankings, 10 of those were in the Asia Pacific region. In the report, Adjust noted APAC as a clear stand-out for gaming user acquisition, accounting for up to 64% of ad spend distribution.

"We're happy to be included in the recent Adjust Partner Benchmark report as a top 10 global ad platform," said Jeff Sue, GM, Americas, Mintegral. "Mintegral continues to show strong performance for global gaming as well as all verticals for APAC."

In addition to being included in Adjust's Partner Benchmarks report, Mintegral also ranked in Tenjin's Hyper-Casual Benchmark Report and was cited as the ad network with the lowest median CPI on iOS and the second-lowest median CPI on Android. Mintegral was also recently named on AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

Mintegral has also recently gained multiple 3rd party certifications for user privacy and data security including WhiteSource SDK security audits, SOC2 Type1 & 2 reports, kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal Audit, IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK, and more.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, Ad Exchange, Self-Service Advertiser Platform, and Creative Automation Platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at mintegral.com

SOURCE Nativex

