U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.50
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,633.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,405.25
    +18.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.30
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.88
    +0.42 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,175.70
    +1,920.91 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.95
    +40.22 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,488.04
    -182.06 (-0.59%)
     

MINTMARK Began a New 2.0 Strategic Phase

MINTMARK
·3 min read

MINTMARK began a new 2.0 strategic phase to better ensure the safety and income of each user's funds.

Hongkong, China, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 6th Beijing time, MINTMARK held a press conference in United States of America.

Reuters Dow Jones and Yahoo media were be invited. With the successful conclusion of the last multinational round table, MINTMARK and BC Fund reached a deeper cooperation framework. Now the company has officially entered a period of rapid development. In order to better adapt to the subsequent development, it has made comprehensive adjustments and upgrades in the company's structure

MINTMARK began a new 2.0 strategic phase
MINTMARK began a new 2.0 strategic phase


MINTMARK began a new 2.0 strategic phase

BC FUND and MINTMARK reached a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship in June this year. This integration is also jointly funded on the basis of win-win cooperation between the two sides, rather than mergers and acquisitions. It is expected to upgrade the company to become MINTMARK group, and MINTMARK CAPITAL LLC has been established in New York. As the headquarters of the group. At this stage, it is completing it’s asset integration and acquisition of the current Florida MINTMARK CAPITAL LLC COMPANY, making it a subsidiary of MINTMARK CAPITAL INC in New York. Through this adjustment, MINTMARK has submitted membership qualifications to the NFA, which also means that MINTMARK has changed from a single MSB supervision to having both MSB and NFA. This is not only provides a greater guarantee for the safety of the funds of the majority of users, but also creates space and opportunities for cooperation with more NFA excellent member companies.

In addition to capital and company physique, MINTMARK also plans to turn the global R & D center in Silicon Valley into a technology company independently. At the roundtable forum, it has received support from companies from various countries and is ready to launch plans to establish joint laboratories around the world. At present, it has also received positive responses from many parties. In the future, multi-variety quantitative transactions will be realized. At present, MINTMARK has established user markets in China, Vietnam, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France and Russia. Through user feedback from users from various countries, it has also recently launched the "blockchain version of MC", which fully begins to use blockchain technology to achieve decentralized finance and make customers ' assets safer.

MINTMARK began a new 2.0 strategic phase to better ensure the safety and income of each user's funds. After analysts ' summary analysis and big data analysis of information in trading strategies, market analysis, global policies, etc., it not only covers the currency circle, but also covers stocks, funds, futures, foreign exchange and other markets. I believe that through analysis and research, coupled with MINTMARK's accumulation and strength in AI technology, a more comprehensive layout will be achieved more structurally and safely.

Because of the strong support of the BC fund, MINTMARK is applying for NFA membership. Joining the NFA membership is not only a regulatory function,but also can cooperate with many outstanding enterprises among the NFA members. This will enable MINTMARK to achieve multi-variety quantitative trading and diversified income. MINTMARK and the BC fund have prepared their funds in place, and there is no need to raise funds through listing for the time being.

In the spirit of humanity, MINTMARK is about to launch a global public welfare event. Jason, CEO of MINTMARK and initiator of the public welfare event, said:"As an elderly person, I also hope to have a stage to show myself, and MINTMARK is my stage. Maybe it is some people who "don't understand" and are questioned. We hope that more people will show themselves on this stage of MINTMARK and try to "understand" those who are questioned." This public welfare event does not raise funds from the masses. All expenses will be paid by Jason and the salaries of several executives, as well as the support response of BC representatives.

Media Details:

Company: MINTMARK

Contact person： Peter Freeman

Telephone： +886 0532857397




Recommended Stories

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 21%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT), which took off last month on speculation that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone -- doubling Globalstar's stock price in less than a month's time -- came crashing back to Earth on Tuesday. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Globalstar stock is down 21%. As the theory went, you see, Apple was gearing up to announce new features and capabilities of this year's iPhone iteration, the iPhone 13.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.