Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- MI-UN.TO
OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:
Nominee
Number of Units
Percentage of Votes Cast
For
Withheld
For
Withheld
Roger Greenberg
40,945,670
10,375,812
79.78%
20.22%
Allan Kimberley
51,291,047
30,435
99.94%
0.06%
Heather Kirk
50,506,808
814,674
98.41%
1.59%
Jacqueline Moss
49,112,990
2,208,492
95.70%
4.30%
Simon Nyilassy
45,802,083
5,519,399
89.25%
10.75%
Philip Orsino
41,156,655
10,164,827
80.19%
19.81%
Michael Waters
50,739,545
581,937
98.87%
1.13%
In addition:
KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and
Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory "say-on-pay" resolution, thereby accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.
SOURCE Minto Apartment Real Estate Income Trust
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c3057.html