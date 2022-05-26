Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee Number of Units Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld Roger Greenberg 40,945,670 10,375,812 79.78% 20.22% Allan Kimberley 51,291,047 30,435 99.94% 0.06% Heather Kirk 50,506,808 814,674 98.41% 1.59% Jacqueline Moss 49,112,990 2,208,492 95.70% 4.30% Simon Nyilassy 45,802,083 5,519,399 89.25% 10.75% Philip Orsino 41,156,655 10,164,827 80.19% 19.81% Michael Waters 50,739,545 581,937 98.87% 1.13%



In addition:

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and

Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory "say-on-pay" resolution, thereby accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.

