Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee

Number of Units

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Roger Greenberg

40,945,670

10,375,812

79.78%

20.22%

Allan Kimberley

51,291,047

30,435

99.94%

0.06%

Heather Kirk

50,506,808

814,674

98.41%

1.59%

Jacqueline Moss

49,112,990

2,208,492

95.70%

4.30%

Simon Nyilassy

45,802,083

5,519,399

89.25%

10.75%

Philip Orsino

41,156,655

10,164,827

80.19%

19.81%

Michael Waters

50,739,545

581,937

98.87%

1.13%


In addition:

  • KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and

  • Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory "say-on-pay" resolution, thereby accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.

