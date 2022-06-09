U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,017.82
    -97.95 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,272.79
    -638.11 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,754.23
    -332.04 (-2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.86
    -40.15 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.43
    -0.68 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.50
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.40 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    -0.0095 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2489
    -0.0049 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3310
    +0.0990 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,164.35
    -136.16 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.36
    -3.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

The Minto Group Donates $250,000 to new Orléans Health Hub

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minto Group ("Minto") has donated $250,000 to the Montfort Foundation as a formal Building Partner of the new Orléans Health Hub, to support the development of its Mental Health and Wellness program.

Located at the corner of Mer-Bleue Road and Brian Coburn Boulevard, the Orléans Health Hub offers residents of Ottawa's east end a range of specialized clinics, rehabilitation programs, seniors' services and more.

The partnership is a proud endeavor for Minto, having supported healthcare organizations in the Ottawa area for more than 20 years, including the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, the Ottawa Hospital and the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

"Caring for the mental health and well-being of our community has always been a priority," says Brent Strachan, Division President at Minto Communities Ottawa. "We're thrilled to support such a progressive, innovative facility that's uniquely focused on the mental health needs of patients."

To inspire staff, patients and visitors—and to visually commemorate its contribution—Minto also gifted a new mural to the hospital's Mental Health and Wellness program. Flowing lines and soothing colours depict a sunset scene that evokes a connection to nature, a common theme among the artist's work.

"Maintaining a personal relationship with nature is vital," says mural artist Ryan Smeeton. "It's intrinsically interwoven with one's health and well-being. This project was the perfect opportunity to expand upon this vision with a piece that contributes to a healing, soothing and forward-thinking environment."

About the Montfort Foundation

Since 1986, the Montfort Foundation has been ensuring the health and wellness of the Eastern Ontario community by receiving and managing funds for the development, expansion and promotion of the Montfort Hospital's mission in the areas of health, education, research, and community well-being. To learn more, visit montfortfoundation.ca.

About the Orléans Health Hub

The Orléans Health Hub is an extension of the Montfort Hospital, developed in partnership with Bruyère, Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, CHEO, Eastern Ottawa Resource Centre, ParaMed, Ottawa Public Health, Geriatric Psychiatry Community Services of Ottawa and Home and Community Care Support Services Champlain.To learn more about the Orléans Health Hub, visit carrefoursanteorleans.com.

About The Minto Group

The Minto Group is one of the premier real estate companies in Canada with a fully integrated real estate investment, development and investment management platform. Since 1955, Minto has built more than 95,800 new homes, and currently manages more than 14,600 rental suites and 2.4 million square feet of office and retail space. As an investment manager, Minto manages private capital on behalf of institutional clients.

The company is a three-time Builder of the Year winner with the Greater Ottawa Home Builders' Association (GOHBA), three-time winner of the Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year award, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award, and two-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The Minto Group was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019. To learn more about Minto Group, visit minto.com.

SOURCE Minto Inc. (Minto Corporate Services)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c9355.html

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Won’t Get Authorization Until the FDA Reviews Manufacturing Changes.

    Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna ones, uses a well-established, protein-based approach.

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck: 'Everything is on track' for Covid vaccine

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck looked at the clock, in a conference room surrounded by about 30 colleagues, as the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee chairman called for a vote Tuesday afternoon. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee started entering their votes into the electronic system. A recommendation for emergency use authorization for Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine would be critical to an ultimate green light.

  • Novavax Stock Skids As FDA Leaves Its Covid Vaccine Decision Hanging

    Two days after the FDA's advisors recommended Novavax's Covid shot, the agency had yet to make a move, and NVAX stock toppled.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • Bluebird Bio Sees Road to Revival After Gene-Therapy Misfires

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc. was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasThe Boston-area company aimed to develop gene therapies for rare conditions that traditionally require extensive

  • Why Aldeyra Therapeutics' Shares Are Soaring Today?

    Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ALDX) Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 trial of reproxalap for dry eye disease has achieved the primary endpoint. Reproxalap was statistically superior to the vehicle for each of the two prespecified primary endpoints, Schirmer test and ≥10 mm Schirmer test responder proportions after a single day of dosing. The Schirmer test, a measure of ocular tear production, is the dry eye disease objective sign most commonly utilized for drug approval. Related: Aldeyra's Dry Eye Ca

  • Trial failure trips up Peninsula drug company's plans, halves stock

    Early results from a late-stage study in a rare blood disorder showed that patients given a placebo at some clinical trial sites in Eastern Europe performed better than those on drug.

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Blueprint Stock Dives On The FDA's Tricky New Requirement For Its Leading Drug

    The FDA recommended Blueprint Medicines change the ultimate goal of a midstage study, leading BPMC stock to crumble Thursday.

  • 19-year-old former college student left blind, unable to walk after hazing incident

    Former Missouri college student Daniel Santulli has returned home eight months after a hazing incident left him severely brain damaged.

  • Jennifer Lopez, 51, Just Showed Off Her Toned Booty In A New Swimsuit Instagram Pic

    Rocking a white one-piece swimsuit, Jennifer Lopez flaunts her toned butt in a new Instagram selfie. Here's how the 51-year-old singer and actress stays so fit:

  • CVM: ASCO 2022: The Details Matter

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT ASCO Abstract and Poster In late April of this year, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) emerged from its cocoon and announced that multiple abstracts had been accepted by American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) for presentation during the organization’s 2022 meeting from June 3 to 7 in Chicago, IL. On June sixth CEL-SCI

  • SELLAS Life Sciences's Galinpepimut/Opdivo Combo Shows Increased Survival In Mesothelioma Patients

    SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) nivolumab (Opdivo) in with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The trial included patients who were either refractory or relapsed after at least one line of the standard of care therapy. Data from eight patients enrolled in the study have been analyzed, with final data in the clinical trial expected by the end of 2022. Al

  • Tampon producer Procter & Gamble blames Amy Schumer for shortage

    Schumer appears in a 2020 advertisement for popular tampon brand Tampax

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy As It Angles To Unseat Pfizer's Leading Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $5 billion to $5.5 billion in sales of its Covid pill this year? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Not just strawberries: These foods are also more likely to be contaminated with hepatitis A

    Strawberries aren't the only foods that can be contaminated with hepatitis A. Here's how to protect yourself.

  • Top Virus Expert Says This Makes a "Big Difference" in Preventing Severe COVID

    It's been more than two years since the COVID pandemic first slowed the U.S. to a standstill. We've come a long way since then, and for many people, life has largely returned to normal. But the coronavirus is still very much with us. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections are increasing across the country right now, with an average of more than 100,000 new COVID cases being reported every single day.At the same time, there are some nota

  • Should you wear a mask to prevent a monkeypox infection? Here’s what the experts say

    Although a high number of monkeypox cases have been attributed to close physical contact, there are other methods of transmission.

  • New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

    A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. At least 175 active duty and reserve service members have already received the Novavax vaccine, some even traveling overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine may be an acceptable option for some of the 27,000 service members who have sought religious exemptions from the mandatory vaccine.