Minto Group releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Group (the "Company" or "Minto") today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report highlights the initiatives that Minto has undertaken during the 2021 calendar year and marks the company's 13th annual report and 67th year in business, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to people and the planet.

"As we put another pandemic year behind us and look optimistically toward the future, we continue to build on our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and make progress in key areas like building our business resilience, impacting our communities, and reducing our environmental impact.," says Michael Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Minto Group. "As a conscientious leader in our industry for over 67 years, we're incredibly proud to be an ethically responsible, forward-thinking business with a clear path toward building a better tomorrow, today."

In 2020, Minto initiated the development of a new ESG strategy. In 2021, our focus shifted to defining priorities to advance the company's ESG journey, including clear performance targets, comprehensive reporting frameworks, and strong governance. Other highlights from the Report include:

Diversity and Inclusion - we partnered with a third-party provider to conduct our inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Survey to ensure we cultivate a welcoming environment, create career development opportunities, and enhance leadership development as part of our concrete action plan.

20+ years of support for Ottawa healthcare - this year marks a historic $25M donation to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation, a $250,000 contribution in support of Mental Health and Wellness programs at the Orléans Health Hub, and our 27 th annual Minto Dream Home for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Dream of a Lifetime Lottery that helps raise millions for children's health every year.

A reduction in the environmental impacts of our buildings - including Net Zero and Net Zero-ready home options for buyers, geo-exchange community energy systems, and employee recognition as an Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) Energy Manager of the Year

Additional achievements highlighted in the 2021 ESG Report, include:

19 New Initiatives - Approved 19 formalized ESG initiatives under three strategic pillars

15 Years - Recorded our 15th straight year of increasing employee engagement

100 Affordable Units - Began construction on 100 affordable apartments for seniors in partnership with the City of Toronto

1 Embodied Carbon Study completed to reduce carbon inputs in construction

7% Lower Energy Consumption - Absolute energy usage reduced from 2019 levels

8% Lower Carbon Intensity - Reduced from 2019 levels

81.8% Construction Waste Diversion - Diverted more than 80% of construction waste from landfill

To download the complete 2021 Sustainability Report, click here.

