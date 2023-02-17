U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.50
    -10.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,690.00
    -49.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,433.75
    -48.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,940.90
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.90
    -0.59 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    -10.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.23 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +1.94 (+10.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1960
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2600
    +0.3100 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,713.07
    -882.51 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.24
    -19.15 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,562.23
    -134.21 (-0.48%)
     

Minu Becomes The First Mining Dog Coin on Binance Smart Chain

Minu
·1 min read
Minu
Minu

ATHENS,GREECE, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Binance Smart Chain listing, Minu became the first mining dog coin on BSC.

According to the company, Minu aims to encourage millions to join the DeFi and Memes space by using a Decentralized Application for mining and creating a trend for Mining dog coins.

Currently, the platform is in collaboration with P2B, Indoex, Pinksale, and Cyberscope. In addition, it is supported by Binance Smart Chain. Minu's smart contract and dAPP are audited, and the team has a KYC certificate to ensure the community's security.




About Minu

Minu is the first mining dog coin on Binance Smart Chain. With its own decentralized app, Minu is giving an 8% daily return to its miners in the form of BNB, while Minu's native token is constantly increasing the TVL (Total Value Locked) of its miner, with a 2% of every transaction (buy or sell) going to contract of the miner. Only Minu holders have the ability to start mining and earn daily rewards.

To learn more and start mining with Minu, visit:

Website: https://www.minucoin.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/minu_coin

Telegram:https://t.me/minu_coin

CONTACT: Daniel Hammond MINU support at minucoin.com


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges'

    Microsoft is defending its Bing chat bot, saying that it's learning from users' experiences.

  • Tesla Recalls Cars With Self-Driving Flaw. Elon Musk Is Paying Attention.

    The stock has fallen in response, Elon Musk is commenting on it, and the move affects the company’s most advanced self-driving software. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted a recall notice affecting Tesla (ticker: TSLA) vehicles equipped with FSD Beta, the company’s fanciest self-driving software. Investors should note the number of cars involved—362,758—because that is likely the number of vehicles in the U.S. using FSD Beta.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Jab at Google

    The internet giant is currently under pressure from its rivals, which are attacking its core business thanks to new conversational robots.

  • T-Mobile and Apple Team on a Huge Gift to Customers

    The mobile-service provider has been a leader in adding value for subscribers, and its latest giveaway is one of its biggest ever.

  • Apple’s latest patent sparks speculation a foldable iPhone may be in the works

    In a bid to recover lost ground, CEO Tim Cook may be planning to launch a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

  • Microsoft just became the hottest name in AI, but Google, NVIDIA, IBM and other rivals are turning up the heat

    Microsoft (MSFT) With its recent investment in OpenAI, best known for its chatbot ChatGPT3 that is taking the world by storm, Microsoft has shown its commitment to leading the age of artificial intelligence. With all the headlines about Microsoft’s rapid ascent in AI, it isn’t a surprise that investors are excited about its prospects. With Microsoft’s Bing sitting at around 7% of the search market, Microsoft shared with investors recently that it estimated an additional $2 billion a year in revenue per 1% gain in market share.

  • Snapchat Is Adding More Users, Topping 750 Million a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s social-media app is adding users at a faster clip, reaching more than 750 million per month, Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swap, Zelenskiy SaysThat’s 25%

  • GE HealthCare Makes Push Into Artificial Intelligence

    GE HealthCare Technologies is making a big bet on an important challenge in healthcare: collecting the disparate data on patients generated by machines and medical records and making it useful to hospitals. In pursuing a software platform that can help hospitals do things like find open beds and identify patients at risk for sepsis, GE HealthCare is taking on tech powerhouses such as Alphabet Google, Amazon.com and Microsoft , which are already selling such services and bring the big-data and artificial-intelligence expertise the technology requires. GE HealthCare hired a former Amazon machine-learning official to help pull off the initiative.

  • McLean's Iridium reports double-digit revenue growth, eyes more with smartphone deal

    McLean satellite company Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) posted record revenue in 2022 and saw its subscriber base near the 2 million mark — a number it has since surpassed. The company’s record $721 million in 2022 revenue — a 17% increase from 2021 — comes a month after it announced a deal with San Diego chip maker Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to add capacity for its satellite-based emergency communications to certain smartphones. Its products include satellite phones, tracking devices and other tools for a range of clients, including public and private sector organizations.

  • Is Bing too belligerent? Microsoft looks to tame AI chatbot

    Microsoft’s newly revamped Bing search engine can write recipes and songs and quickly explain just about anything it can find on the internet. The tech company said this week it is promising to make improvements to its AI-enhanced search engine after a growing number of people are reporting being disparaged by Bing. In racing the breakthrough AI technology to consumers last week ahead of rival search giant Google, Microsoft acknowledged the new product would get some facts wrong.

  • Tencent Teams Up With MultiversX to Expand Web3 Strategy

    The Chinese technology company behind the popular messaging app WeChat will utilize the MultiversX network infrastructure to build new products in the Web3 and metaverse spaces.

  • Texas Instruments plans to build its newest wafer fab facility in Utah

    The new fab will be located next to Dallas-based Texas Instruments' existing wafer fab in Lehi, Utah. When completed, the two factories will operate as a single fab.

  • Apple Vulnerable To DOJ's Broader Antitrust Probe Involving iOS Favoring Itself

    The Justice Department fast-tracked drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over its monopoly power abuse since 2019. The investigation dealt partly with Apple’s policies governing mobile third-party software on its devices and its mobile operating system, iOS, the Wall Street Journal reports. The DOJ assigned more litigators to the case, with new requests for documents and consultations with the companies involved. The DOJ initially sidelined top antitrust offi

  • Blur Surpassed OpenSea in Daily NFT Trading Volume Wednesday, Nansen Shows

    NFT marketplace OpenSea’s dominance in the NFT ecosystem faces a growing challenge from Blur’s rapid ascent.

  • Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin Temple

    Chinese organizations, from state media to a Shaolin temple, bagged deals with Baidu, Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) ChatGPT-style project ahead of an expected launch in March. China's Shaolin Temple, the cradle of Chinese kung fu, stated its plans to work with Baidu to integrate Ernie Bot into its operations to create an AI-driven content environment, Reuters reports. Over a dozen Chinese media outlets also said they cut deals with Baidu, including the state-owned Shanghai Securities Journal. Also Read:

  • Matter Labs Says zkSync 2.0 Entering New ‘Era’ With Re-Brand and Developer Rollout

    Matter Labs has renamed zkSync 2.0, its zero-knowledge rollup platform, to “zkSync Era” and is making its code open-source.

  • It 'Gaslights' Me – The First Reviews on the New AI-Powered Bing

    Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) received an overwhelming response with more than 1 million applications for its Bing testing program powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. The software giant is in the beta phase of its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine and has started to send invitations to select users around the world who signed up for the testing program. In the coming weeks, millions are set to receive an invitation to test out the “new Bing.” The idea behind this project was to bui

  • Microsoft and Google are in a ‘Game of Thrones’ battle over A.I.— but Apple and Amazon still have huge roles to play, according to Wedbush

    Tech companies are racing to figure out how to implement A.I. in their products, and it’s not just about search engines.

  • Sony chip unit sees limited impact from recent export curbs to China

    Sony Group Corp's semiconductor division will likely see a limited impact from chip export curbs to China by the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Chief Executive Terushi Shimizu said on Thursday. Sony is the world's largest maker of image sensors widely used in smartphones and autos. The United States announced sweeping curbs on semiconductor exports to China in October last year to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

  • Microsoft’s AI Chatbot Finds Early Success in Bing Searches

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. reported its initial findings after a week of testing new artificial intelligence additions to its Bing search engine with users from more than 169 countries.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskUkraine Latest: 100 Soldiers Returned in Swa