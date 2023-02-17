Minu Becomes The First Mining Dog Coin on Binance Smart Chain

Minu

ATHENS,GREECE, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Binance Smart Chain listing, Minu became the first mining dog coin on BSC.

According to the company, Minu aims to encourage millions to join the DeFi and Memes space by using a Decentralized Application for mining and creating a trend for Mining dog coins.

Currently, the platform is in collaboration with P2B, Indoex, Pinksale, and Cyberscope. In addition, it is supported by Binance Smart Chain. Minu's smart contract and dAPP are audited, and the team has a KYC certificate to ensure the community's security.











About Minu

Minu is the first mining dog coin on Binance Smart Chain. With its own decentralized app, Minu is giving an 8% daily return to its miners in the form of BNB, while Minu's native token is constantly increasing the TVL (Total Value Locked) of its miner, with a 2% of every transaction (buy or sell) going to contract of the miner. Only Minu holders have the ability to start mining and earn daily rewards.

