Hand-drawn adventure game 'Minute of Islands' gets a surprise E3 release

Aaron Souppouris
·Executive Editor
·1 min read

Minute of Islands' creepy-cosy style turned a lot of heads when it first debuted at Gamescom in 2019. The "narrative puzzle platformer" is made by Germany developer Studio Fizbin (the team behind the acclaimed The Inner World and its sequel) and is hand-crafted in an illustrative style. 

The game sees you playing as young engineer, Mo, on an archipelago that's polluted with spores. Mo is tasked with repairing ancient machines that keep the balance of the archipelago in check but, as you've probably guessed, they soon discover things are not what they seem. What follows, at least from piecing together the various trailers that have been released, is a disturbing and introspective journey.

At E3 this year, Studio Fizbin has announced a release date for Minute of Islands, and it's... right now. At least, it's available on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch presently. An Xbox version will follow on June 15th.

