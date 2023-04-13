U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has held the 2023 annual general meeting. The meeting took place on 13 April 2023.

All items on the agenda were approved as proposed. Please find attached minutes from annual general meeting 2023 for Multiconsult ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:
Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/3750612/1983358.pdf

Multiconsult-Minutes of annual general meeting 2023

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minutes-from-annual-general-meeting-2023-301797066.html

SOURCE Multiconsult