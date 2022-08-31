U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

Rockwool A/S
Rockwool A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 11 – 2022
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

31 August 2022

Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

The extraordinary general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S was held on 31 August 2022 at 09:00 a.m. at the company’s head office, Denmark.

The general meeting approved the board of directors’ proposal that the company, in the period leading up to the 2023 general meeting, may utilise between 100 and 200 MDKK on reconstruction activities in Ukraine.

In addition to contributing financial support and products for reconstruction activities in the Chernihiv region, north of Kyiv, the company will engage in designing and project managing the building projects, in collaboration with local authorities. The company will also work with local authorities on urgent help to secure shelter for citizens ahead of the coming winter. The amount approved today will only be used in areas under the control of the Ukrainian Government.

Further information:

Michael Zarin
Vice President, Group Communications
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment


