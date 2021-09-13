U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -2.34 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,758.05
    +150.33 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,084.40
    -31.09 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.73
    +12.19 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.39
    +0.67 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0070
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,485.42
    -1,370.57 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.38
    -7.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Mio Teams Up with Zoom to Offer Chat Interoperability

·1 min read

New integration will allow Zoom customers to chat with contacts who use Microsoft Teams, Slack, and WebEx

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading provider of chat interoperability, today announced it is working with Zoom to bring cross-platform messaging to Zoom Chat.

Mio Logo
Mio Logo

Mio's new Zoom integration will enable Zoom Chat users to collaborate with colleagues and external contacts who use Microsoft Teams, Slack, or Webex.

With Mio's Zoom Chat app installed, users will be able to:

  • Join Teams, Slack, and Webex channels from Zoom Chat

  • Send direct messages to Teams, Slack, and Webex users from Zoom Chat

  • Edit and delete messages and post threaded replies

  • Share files, GIFs, and emoji reactions

Mio CEO, Tom Hadfield, said:

"Cross-platform messaging is the future of workplace collaboration. The reality of the modern workplace is that knowledge workers needs to collaborate with internal and external contacts who aren't using the same chat app. As an alternative to managing guest accounts and toggling between multiple apps, Mio's interoperability solution allows seamless collaboration between Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex users."

Mio's Zoom integration is currently available in private beta. Mio will be available to all Zoom Chat users in late 2021.

Find out more at m.io/zoom.

About Mio

Mio powers seamless communication between Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex. Mio's technology solves a common problem that exists within modern enterprises today: too many siloed messaging apps. Mio keeps teams in sync by enabling employees to chat directly or in groups, share files, edit messages, and more - all from their tool of choice. Founded in 2015, Mio has raised $17m from investors including Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and Capital Factory. Visit m.io and follow @mio on Twitter.

Mio Public Relations
Dominic Kent
Director, Content Marketing & Communications
press@m.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mio-teams-up-with-zoom-to-offer-chat-interoperability-301375244.html

SOURCE Mio

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Power Surges to Record 400 Pounds as Wind Fails to Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices soared to a record in Britain as a period of still weather is curbing wind power, exposing the U.K.’s reliance on intermittent renewables.U.K. power for next day exceed 400 pounds ($553) a megawatt-hour at an auction on Monday, an all-time high. Wind generation is currently below normal, accounting for about 11% of all the electricity entering the grid. That’s leaving the market exposed to swings at a time five nuclear units are offline.The U.K.’s ability to mee

  • China Stocks Drop Again As Regulatory Crackdown Continues

    China stocks continued a long-term crash as a regulatory crackdown that began in November has intensified.

  • Walmart Says Litecoin Partnership Is ‘Not Authentic’ and Cryptocurrencies Fall

    Cryptocurrencies turn sharply lower on Monday after retail giant Walmart denies it struck an agreement to accept Litecoin payments, following a seemingly fake press release.

  • Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steadies after dramatic crash wiped 15% of its value

    The prices of several cryptocurrencies impacted by the bitcoin crash last week seem to be slightly stabilising at the start of the week. Bitcoin, which was valued at above $52,000 in the early hours of last Tuesday, has been fluctuating in price between $46,000 and $45,000 over last week, and is currently valued at close to $45,000. Other cryptocurrencies, including Cardano and Solana which were trading at high values prior to the crypto market’s nosedive last week, showed signs of recovery on Friday, but are down in the last 24 hours by about 5 to 10 per cent.

  • Why Cardano, Avalanche, and Arweave Are All Plunging Today

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) are down 6.89%, 7.03%, and 6.30% respectively in the 24 hours up to 9:50 a.m. EDT. The hard fork enabled smart contract functionality on the Cardano blockchain on Sept. 12. As for Avalanche, AVAX tokens have gained around 20% in the past seven days and were due for a pullback.

  • JumpCloud raises $159M on $2.56B valuation for cloud directory tool

    JumpCloud, the late-stage startup that is modernizing the notion of corporate directories in a cloud context, announced a $159 million Series F investment on a healthy $2.56 billion valuation today. Sapphire Ventures led the round with new investors participating, including Owl Rock, Whale Rock Capital, Sands Capital and Endeavor Catalyst, along with existing investors General Atlantic, BlackRock and H.I.G. Growth Partners. JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava says that investor interest in the company is driven by his belief that the directory structure is the center of an IT organization, especially as it relates to identity, and that includes mobile device management, single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, privileged access management and identity governance.

  • Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials despite moratorium promise

    Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials in the second half of 2020 despite promising otherwise after the city enacted a controversial security law.

  • In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking rivals' links

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China fired a fresh regulatory shot at its tech giants on Monday, telling them to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites or face consequences. The comments, made by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) at a news briefing, mark the latest step in Beijing's broad regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 that has ensnared sectors from technology to education and property and wiped billions of dollars off the market value https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13 of some of the country's largest companies. China's internet is dominated by a handful of technology giants which have historically blocked links and services by rivals on their platforms.

  • Shipping Options Dry Up as Businesses Try to Rebuild From Pandemic

    The top six container operators control more than 70% of all container capacity. Businesses say they are paying at least four times more to move their products compared with last year and face long delivery delays.

  • Cressida Dick: Tech giants make it impossible to stop terrorists

    Pressure on tech firms intensifies as Priti Patel unveils fund for technologies to keep children safe.

  • Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities

    Cities and urban counties across the U.S. are raising concerns that a recent rule from President Joe Biden's administration could preclude them from tapping into $350 billion of coronavirus relief aid to expand high-speed internet connections. Biden has set a goal of delivering fast, affordable internet to every American household. The massive American Rescue Plan took a step toward that by including broadband infrastructure among the primary uses for pandemic aid flowing to each city, county and state.

  • BitSight raises $250M from Moody’s and acquires cyber risk startup VisibleRisk

    BitSight, a startup that assesses the likelihood that an organization will be breached, has received a $250 million investment from credit rating giant Moody’s, and acquired Israeli cyber risk assessment startup VisibleRisk for an undisclosed sum. Boston-based BitSight says the investment from Moody’s, which has long warned that cyber risk can impact credit ratings, will enable it to create a cybersecurity risk platform, while the credit ratings giant said it plans to make use of BitSight’s cyber risk data and research across its integrated risk assessment product offerings.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Sells Off

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Rebounds

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.