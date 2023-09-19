HOLLAND — A worker has died following an industrial injury in Holland on Friday, Sept. 15, according to reports from WOOD TV-8.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it's launched an investigation into a fatal injury at LG Energy Solution off 146th Avenue near I-196, WOOD reported.

MIOSHA did not release the name of the person who died, but said it was an employee of Jesco Inc. based in Mississippi.

On its website, Jesco says it designs and builds manufacturing facilities. A massive, $1.7 billion expansion is underway at LG.

MIOSHA did not provide details to the outlet about what led to the death, citing an ongoing investigation. It said such inquiries often take weeks or months.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: MIOSHA investigating after worker killed at LG in Holland