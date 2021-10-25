U.S. markets closed

MioTech Raises Additional Financing from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and HSBC Asset Management's Financial Technology Venture Capital Fund

·5 min read

MioTech furthers its commitment to develop sustainability innovations that support a net-zero global economy.

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MioTech announced today that it has secured investments from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and HSBC Asset Management's Financial Technology Venture Capital Fund. This is an extension to its latest series B+ funding round led by Guotai Junan International and GIC. The company's earlier investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, and HSBC.

The new investments mark the fourth funding round MioTech has completed in the past twelve months, further solidifying MioTech as the leading AI-based sustainability data and technology provider in Asia and across the globe. The new capital will go toward accelerating talent acquisition, expansion into new international markets, as well as developing existing and new product lines. With increasing regulatory pressure and evolving investor, corporate and consumer demand, MioTech expects to capture fast-growing market needs for green tech and sustainability solutions with its proprietary technologies.

"MioTech is a global company," said Jason Tu, Co-founder and CEO of MioTech. "J.P. Morgan Asset Management and HSBC Asset Management are world-renowned investors. Together with our existing investors, they will help us grow our business lines and footprints across the globe. We look forward to connecting China, Asia, and the whole world with our sustainable technologies."

"We are thrilled to become a strategic investor in MioTech and partner with the company to advance our sustainable investing efforts in China, with greater access to a wide and evolving range of alternative ESG data sets," said Jennifer Wu, Global Head of Sustainable Investing, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"MioTech's ability to utilize AI to gather and assess unstructured ESG data sets will provide valuable inputs to our fundamental research. This will enhance our consideration of material ESG risks and opportunities in our active investment processes and help us to support our global and China clients in making sustainable investment decisions. With valuable expertise into the ESG data and factors that are unique to China, MioTech's capabilities will also help to advance the development of our proprietary quantitative ESG scoring system," she added.

Remi Bourrette, Head of Venture and Growth Investments, HSBC Asset Management said: "The financial industry is at a turning point where it has started to embrace sustainability and now must fully embed it in its operations, product design and risk management. We believe MioTech's technology and solutions give it a distinct advantage in the space and that the company will become a major player in this transition. We are delighted to provide investors of our newly launched VC fund with exposure to such a promising company in a key growth area."

ABOUT MIOTECH

MioTech uses artificial intelligence to solve the sustainability, climate change, carbon emissions reduction, and social responsibility challenges faced by financial institutions, corporations, and individuals. Its comprehensive coverage of ESG data helps financial institutions make the right decisions in green finance and responsible investments. Its software helps corporations manage ESG reporting, improve energy efficiency, track and reduce carbon emissions. Its app builds green-conscious communities and promotes low-carbon lifestyles among individuals.

MioTech has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore. Its world-renowned investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, GIC, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and HSBC Asset Management's Financial Technology Venture Capital Fund.

For more information, please visit https://www.miotech.com

ABOUT J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD $2.7 trillion (as of 30 September 2021), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had USD $3.8 trillion in assets and USD $290.0 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

ABOUT HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT'S FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

HSBC Asset Management launched a new venture capital investment strategy, the HSBC Financial Technology Venture Capital Fund, in July 2021 which is aimed at investing in companies that will participate in the transformation of financial services. The Fund provides clients with exposure to B2B companies which offer either software or financial services to enterprises or institutions. It will typically participate in series A and B funding rounds of companies with business activity in Europe and Asia. The Fund is run by Remi Bourrette, Head of Venture & Growth Investments and Kara Byun, Director, Venture & Growth Investment.

HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT

HSBC Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBC's worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Asset Management connects HSBC's clients with investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in 25 countries and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As at 30 September 2021, HSBC Asset Management managed assets totaling US$619bn on behalf of its clients. For more information, see www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/uk

HSBC Asset Management is the brand name for the asset management business of HSBC Group, which includes the investment activities provided through our local regulated entity, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miotech-raises-additional-financing-from-jp-morgan-asset-management-and-hsbc-asset-managements-financial-technology-venture-capital-fund-301407517.html

SOURCE MioTech

