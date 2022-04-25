U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.60
    -3.47 (-3.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    -35.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.56 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0086 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0093 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1200
    -0.3050 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,143.95
    +629.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

MIP Fund Accounting Makes $1M in Technology Grants Available to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

·3 min read

From floppy disks to the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting software, MIP commemorates four decades of innovation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a piece of proprietary software for "those who need the difference", MIP Fund Accounting, the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting software offering from Community Brands is celebrating 40 years of innovation. MIP's anniversary initiatives include customer recognition, special offers, and a look at four decades of evolving and impactful accounting software.

MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands is celebrating 40 years of innovation.
MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands is celebrating 40 years of innovation.

"Since our inception, MIP Fund Accounting has adapted through four decades of changing technology to become the leading solution for nonprofits, public service organizations, government, education, and K-12 schools," said Neil Taurins, MIP General Manager. "We continue to serve mission-driven communities while continuously evolving to meet their needs as a best-in-class fund accounting solution. Our innovation and growth are success stories worthy of celebrating and we are excited to include our customers, both long-term and new partners, in this special occasion."

MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands is celebrating 40 years by setting aside $1 million on a first come, first-serve basis beginning today through June 30 as part of a technology grant to new customers. New agreements signed on or before June 30 by 501(c) nonprofit organizations are eligible to receive a 20 percent discount off the cost of MIP software in the form of a grant. To learn more about details of the grant fund, visit www.mip.com/40th-anniversary.

MIP's celebration also includes a series of planned promotions and contests throughout the year. Current MIP customers have an exclusive celebratory offer through June 30 where they can select either three months free on a new MIP Cloud subscription with a 15-month contract or 20 percent off one module during the initial term of the contract.

Additional anniversary details will be announced on MIP's social media sites (Twitter @MIP_FA; LinkedIn at mip-fund-accounting; Facebook @MIPbyCommunityBrands) and its newly redesigned website (www.mip.com) and blog (www.mip.com/blog/).

MIP began in 1982 in Houston, Texas, as MIP Micro Information products. Through a 40-year journey, it became the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based SaaS fund accounting software offering from Community Brands. Navigating an assortment of mergers, acquisitions, and rebranding along the way, MIP evolved into a leader earning "Best Usability," "Best Feature Set," and "Best Customer Support" from Trust Radius in 2021 and "Most Loved" in 2022. Today, over 5,600 MIP customers, including one continuous partner of 39 years, are part of over $1 billion raised each year using Community Brands software.

About Community Brands
Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MIP Fund Accounting®
MIP Fund Accounting® is the gold standard for true fund accounting and an industry-leading solution from Community Brands. As a comprehensive, configurable solution, MIP Fund Accounting enables associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and government entities to better achieve their missions by providing complete financial oversight and robust payroll and human resource management solutions. Organizations can make better financial decisions, track, report, manage finances, and execute financial management with greater precision. For more information, visit mip.com.

Media contact:
David Brauer
david.brauer@communitybrands.com

(PRNewsfoto/MIP)
(PRNewsfoto/MIP)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mip-fund-accounting-makes-1m-in-technology-grants-available-to-celebrate-40th-anniversary-301532338.html

SOURCE Community Brands

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs executive Maurice Harapiak departs steelmaker, no reason given

    Cleveland integrated steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has seen the departure of its chief administrative officer and executive vice president of human resources, Maurice Harapiak. No reason was given for Harapiak's April 22 departure in a regulatory filing posted on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs said it would make another filing after it finishes negotiating a separation agreement with the departed executive.

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Executive Officer and Additional Changes to the Executive Team

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned CPG veteran and former Nestlé executive, Mr. Matthew Hall as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Matt is also joining the Company's board of directors ("Board").

  • Credit Suisse Weighs Ouster of More Top Executives After Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivCredit Suisse Group AG is weighing its second broad management overhaul in as many years as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein struggles to turn around the

  • CenterPoint shareholders disapprove of 2021 executive compensation

    After Houston-based CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) disclosed that CEO Dave Lesar's 2021 compensation jumped compared to the year before, shareholders voiced opposition to the company’s executive compensation plan at its 2022 annual meeting.

  • Just Eat Top Investor, Proxy Advisers Urge Opposition at AGM

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV’s board and management will face opposition at the food delivery company’s upcoming annual general meeting, with the firm’s largest investor and key proxy advisers recommending votes against key members of the company’s leadership.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vow

  • LPL Financial Hires Away Merrill Lynch’s Top Digital Exec

    Kabir Sethi, a longtime Merrill Lynch staffer, will take over for Burt White at LPL Financial and oversee tech at the nation’s biggest independent broker-dealer.

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Taps Senior Lawyer Julie Gao as CFO

    Julie Gao will be joining the company as its top finance executive, filling a post that has been vacant for months as ByteDance’s plans for an initial public offering have stalled.

  • Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund will vote next week to support top management at German drug and farm products maker Bayer AG, but will vote against the remuneration package of CEO Werner Baumann, it said on Sunday. Shareholders will vote on April 29 at Bayer's annual general meeting on whether or not to ratify the executive board's business conduct during 2021, a standard procedure at German AGMs. The Norwegian fund owned 2.27% of Bayer's shares at the end of 2021, valued at $1.19 billion, making it the company's fifth largest shareholder according to Refinitiv data.

  • ByteDance Hires Skadden Lawyer as CFO While IPO Remains in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. hired Julie Gao from international law firm Skadden as its new chief financial officer, filling a position that has largely been vacant throughout the social media giant’s decade-long history.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivElon Musk Lands Deal

  • Credit Suisse Special Audit Backed by Norway’s Wealth Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Credit Suisse Group AG investor is supporting a proposal for a special audit over the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds the bank ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdown

  • A Large Investor’s View of the Role of Sustainability

    Environmental, social, and governance issues make things a lot more complex for companies—and for the companies that invest in them. To examine the questions and obstacles facing investment firms during the push for new ESG standards, The Wall Street Journal’s Laura Cooper spoke with managing director of sustainable investing for KKR, at the WSJ Pro Sustainable Business Forum. SEEGER: ESG issues are business issues, and therefore should be managed as business issues.

  • Fed's Brainard confirmation set to move step closer, others wait in wings

    The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a cloture vote this afternoon at 5:30 pm ET (2130 GMT) on Brainard, a current Fed governor nominated to become the central bank's vice chair. A cloture vote on another Fed nominee, Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Board, could come as early as Tuesday.

  • Louisville's Redtail Ridge developers reboot after losing key vote

    Voters rejected developers' most recent plan for roughly 400 acres in Louisville. Now, the developer is moving forward by looking back.

  • Brunt Workwear Taps New President to Take On Carharrt, Dickies

    The former chief product officer at Under Armour will help the workwear brand expand its product offering and distribution.

  • Credit Suisse poised to revamp senior management - paper

    Loss-making Credit Suisse could shake up senior management as new Chairman Axel Lehmann seeks to put the embattled Swiss bank back on stable ground, Swiss Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported. Citing unnamed sources, the paper said Chief Legal Officer Romeo Cerutti, finance chief David Mathers, and Asia-Pacific regional boss Helman Sitohang were set to step down. Asked about the report, a spokesperson said the bank had been implementing a new strategy and organisational structure announced last November that sharpened its focus on wealth management and scaled back investment banking.

  • Protagonist Pictures Hires Number 9’s Alice Vail as Creative Executive

    International finance, production and sales company Protagonist Pictures has appointed Alice Vail as creative executive, reporting into head of development Len Rowles and head of acquisitions Luane Gauer. Vail will be working across Protagonist’s film and television projects with a focus on supporting new talent. Vail previously served as the development editor at Number 9 […]

  • Companies are reporting surprisingly strong results this quarter. Here’s why investors are clobbering their shares anyway

    “Investors appear to be moving away from the TINA—there is no alternative—narrative as of late when it comes to equities,” an investment manager remarked.

  • Mondelez Agrees To Acquire Confectionery Company Ricolino For $1.3B

    Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has agreed to acquire Grupo Bimbo’s confectionery business, Ricolino, for $1.3 billion. The company expects the acquisition to double the size of its Mexico business and provide an attractive entry point into the chocolate category while expanding its presence in snacking. Ricolino’s annual revenue is about $500 million. It employs 6,000 associates and has four manufacturing facilities. Ricolino’s chocolate and candy brands, including Ricolino, Vero, La

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.

  • Philips shares slide as supply chain woes, ventilator issues persist

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares dropped almost 11% on Monday as the Dutch health technology company expanded a recall of ventilators and flagged multiple risks to its growth outlook for the rest of the year. But Philips also said that any deterioration of the COVID-19 situation in China, of the war in Ukraine or of the supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures could put this outlook at risk. The Amsterdam-based company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) dropped about a third in the first quarter from a year earlier and comparable sales fell 4%, as it continued to struggle with a global shortage of parts and the fallout of its recall operation.