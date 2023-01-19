MIP Inc. appoints Dean Johnson as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - MIP Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Johnson to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Dean will commence with MIP effective January 23, 2023.

Dean brings 20 years of senior executive experience, including a proven track record of leading complex multi-national organizations to drive both financial results and team engagement. His experience spans exposure to the healthcare, hospitality, education, facility management and retail sectors.

Dean was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Building Maintenance, a national facility maintenance service provider, where he successfully transformed the business through a combination of organic and acquisitive growth. His previous appointments also include Chief Executive Officer of Service Operations for Sodexo North America, Chief Executive Officer of Grainger Canada, Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo Canada, and President of Crothall Service Group.

Dean is a purpose driven leader recognized for transformational leadership and support for a diverse and inclusive workplace. He has previously been honoured with the Bay Street Pride at Work Canada Advocate Award and Catalyst Canada Honours Champion.

Dean received a B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary. He is an Industry Advisory Board Member for the Schulich School of Engineering at the University of Calgary and also sits on the Finance, Investment & Property committee at Wilfrid Laurier University.

MIP is excited to welcome Dean to lead it through its next phase of growth, with a continued focus on innovation, quality, and customer service.

About MIP Inc.

MIP is a distributor of high performance textile and related products to healthcare facilities and distributors and outsourced laundry service providers. The Company is a market leader in Canada and enjoys significant and growing market positions in the United States, United Kingdom and continental Europe. MIP is owned by Banyan Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity group, and its senior management team. www.mipinc.com

