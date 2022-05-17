U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

MiQ's YouTube and TV Analytics Capability Officially Lands in the UK

·3 min read

Bringing the worlds of traditional TV and digital media together using Samba TV's ACR data, MiQ gets brands reaching new audiences and exciting uplift levels

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ, the leading global programmatic media partner, has launched its ground-breaking analytics and measurement capability for cross-channel YouTube and TV campaigns in the UK. The innovative solution bridges the gap between the two channels. By connecting these often-disparate datasets, brands are empowered to reach nearly 100% of their target viewers on YouTube and measure reach deterministically across these channels – all in a cost-efficient and privacy compliant way.

MiQ Logo
MiQ Logo

As TV consumption makes its dramatic shift towards digital, traditional peak time has been redefined, and brands are struggling to both determine and reach their audience. With MiQ, they can now unlock a previously untapped portion of their audience. Whether it is delivered via linear, broadcast, or connected devices like games consoles, this first-of-its-kind solution gives customers better visibility over demographic and geographic representation of UK TV viewers and helps marketers bring together traditional and digital media.

Instead of market level or panel data sets, MiQ provides data at an impression- and household level that complements any digital properties clients are working with. This offers vital insights, helping marketers determine what the media plan should be as well as how to reach underexposed audiences among TV viewers.

The solution leverages smart television and automatic content recognition data from Samba TV, and YouTube analytics data from Pixability. Samba TV's delivery-agnostic TV viewership data combines with MiQ's experience to connect vast, unconnected datasets and apply data science for media planning, programmatic activation and measurement. This follows the launch of successful partnerships between the two firms in Australia, Canada and the US.

Already, a major UK pizza delivery chain gained a 20% incremental household reach on YouTube using MiQ's cross-channel planning capability. And, of the campaigns to date, MiQ's UK clients have seen a 2-5% uplift in their campaigns with this solution.

"Peak time, as we know it, is over," commented Pierre de Lannoy, UK Strategy Director, MiQ. "As UK viewers continue to shift towards new formats and channels, marketers and advertisers need solutions that will help them connect campaigns and bring linear TV into the programmatic future."

"This capability gives an amazing opportunity to achieve incremental reach to TV campaigns on other channels, including YouTube," added Dave Carpenter, Head of Digital, Goodstuff Communications, and one of MiQ's product focus group members. "Ultimately, we are breaking the silos between traditional channels and digital, bringing them together with amazing results."

For more information on MiQ, please visit: www.wearemiq.com

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

Headquartered in London, MiQ has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. We work with the world's leading brands and media agencies such as Marriott, Dell Mercedes, Microsoft, GroupM, Dentsu Aegis and IPG. We were named the Best Media Owner to work with in the UK in the IPA Digital Media Owner Survey spring 2021, was awarded the Most Effective Use of Data at the The Drum Digital Advertising Awards 2021 and the Most Effective Use of Data at the Drum Awards for Digital Industries 2021. Listed as one of AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players in 2021. Pollies award in the US for Best Data Analytics Solutions 2021. Our Bangalore office was selected as the Best place to work in India 2020. Also, named 4th in The Sunday Times International Track 200 for 2019. MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819101/1132478_Logo.jpg

