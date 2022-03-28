U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,519.50
    -17.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,635.00
    -124.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,690.50
    -65.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.20
    -10.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -3.32 (-2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.50
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0958
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9030
    +0.8430 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,877.34
    +2,094.02 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.62
    +63.09 (+6.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.10
    -121.74 (-0.43%)
     

miR Scientific and Leonie Hill Capital Announce Collaboration to Introduce Breakthrough Urine Liquid Biopsy Prostate Cancer Test in Singapore

·3 min read

High demand seen for effective disease management platform for second most common cancer in Singaporean men

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- miR Scientific, a New York-based healthcare company dedicated to transforming global cancer management, and Leonie Hill Capital, a Singapore-based organization focused on large-scale, sophisticated healthcare access and distribution, announced today the signing of a collaboration agreement to partner in the commercial launch of the award-winning miR Sentinel™ Prostate Cancer Test in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

miR Scientific logo
miR Scientific logo

The miR Sentinel™ Prostate Cancer Test is a standalone, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine test that can, from a single urine specimen, accurately detect molecular evidence of prostate cancer and, if cancer is detected, classify the severity, or the risk grade, of the malignancy. The proprietary high-throughput technology is based on the interrogation of small noncoding RNAs (sncRNAs) extracted from urinary exosomes and was shown in clinical studies to detect and classify clinically significant prostate cancer with over 90% accuracy. Based on these results, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted the test a Breakthrough Device Designation.

"The commercial appeal and likely demand in Singapore for an easy-to-administer, non-invasive and highly accurate test that can detect and risk classify prostate cancer is substantial" said Arun Kant, CEO of Leonie Hill Capital. "The high throughput nature of the technology and miR Scientific's business model that is centered on specimens shipped to a certified central lab for testing easily lends itself for rapid commercial deployment in a market such as Singapore" he said.

In advance of a commercial deployment of the technology in Singapore, the parties agreed to work together to facilitate a local clinical validation study in cooperation with leading local academic medical institutions. The study will be designed to further establish the performance characteristics of the miR Sentinel™ Prostate Cancer Test in the local market.

"We are excited to be working with Arun and the LHC team in Singapore" said Sam Salman, co- founder, Chairman and CEO of miR Scientific. "The disease burden of prostate cancer in Singapore is substantial and growing, affecting many. It is the second most common cancer in Singaporean men, and according to the Singapore Cancer Society, one in four patients is diagnosed with advanced disease with costly and poor outcomes. We hope that the introduction of the miR Sentinel™ Prostate Cancer Test will significantly improve outcomes. Singapore is an established regional hub of medical excellence, known for the willingness of its health system to embrace innovation and improve population health. These factors make Singapore a high priority market for miR Scientific's global expansion."

miR Scientific and LHC plan to commence operation of the partnership and introduce the technology in Singapore during the second quarter of 2022.

About miR Scientific
miR Scientific, LLC is a healthcare company committed to transforming global cancer management by providing early and highly accurate detection, characterization and monitoring of disease. The Company has developed the miR Disease Management Platform®, a proprietary, non-invasive platform for the effective management of targeted diseases, initially focused on urological cancers. The platform powers the miR Sentinel™ Prostate Cancer Test, a liquid biopsy urine test that accurately detects, classifies and can monitor prostate cancer based on the interrogation of sncRNAs extracted from non-DRE urinary exosomes. miR Scientific is developing interoperable products and services necessary to revolutionize the standards of care supporting urologic oncology, including prostate, bladder and other urothelial cancers. Such new standards are urgently needed given the prevalence of these cancers and their debilitating burden globally. miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York City with operating subsidiaries in Israel, Japan, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

About Leonie Hill Capital
Leonie Hill Capital is a Registered Fund Management Company overseen by a management team with more than 60 years of experience across global markets with headquarters in Singapore and representative offices in Switzerland, Japan and the United States, with more than USD$2B under management.

Contact:
media@mirscientific.com

SOURCE miR Scientific, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Asia shares and oil slip; yen sinks as BOJ stays super-loose

    Asian shares and oil prices both slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan acted to keep local yields near zero. Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.8%. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Bitcoin Springs Past $46.5K to Hit 3-Month High

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen six consecutive days and gained over 12% since last Sunday.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Oil Prices Stay High as Russian Crude Shortage Hits Market

    The de facto buyers’ strike on Russian crude that began a month ago propelled oil prices to their highest levels in years. Now the real effects are starting to create a second wave of impact.

  • SoftBank’s Alibaba Stake in Spotlight Amid Stock-Market Turbulence

    Shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant have been hit hard over the past year by Beijing’s clampdown on the sector.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    Investors are worried mainly because of the history with a more recent model of the 737, the Boeing 737 MAX. There were no survivors in Monday's crash.