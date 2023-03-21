Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, Joins Unlearn.AI's Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlearn®, a pioneering technology company using AI-generated digital twins of individual patients to revolutionize medical research, has appointed artificial intelligence (AI) luminary Mira Murati to its Board of Directors.

As Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI, Ms. Murati leads research and product development teams for groundbreaking applications including DALL-E and ChatGPT. She brings over a decade of leadership experience at trailblazing tech companies, including managing the product and engineering teams at Ultraleap (previously called Leap Motion) and leading the design, development, and launch of vehicle products such as the Model X at Tesla Motors.

"I'm incredibly excited to have Mira join the Unlearn team. Unlearn's founding team worked with Mira at Leap Motion, so it feels a bit like we're putting the band back together. I don't think anyone has more expertise than Mira in building and shipping AI-based products, and I know she'll help us drive towards our goal of being the most innovative AI company in healthcare," said Charles Fisher, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Unlearn.

"Unlearn is pioneering both research and deployment of generative AI technologies for healthcare, used today to run more efficient clinical trials and with massive potential for the future of precision medicine," said Ms. Murati. "As someone who is deeply invested in how AI will benefit humanity, I'm excited to help the Unlearn team pursue their vision to advance AI to eliminate trial and error in medicine."

Ms. Murati joins Unlean's Board of Directors which also includes Ann E. Taylor, M.D., former Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca; Dylan Morris, Managing Director at Insight Partners; Eric Shiozaki, Ph.D., Partner at DCVC Bio, and Francisco Gimenez, Ph.D., Partner, 8VC.

Unlearn is a San Francisco-based technology company pioneering AI-generated digital twins that forecast health outcomes for individual patients. Founded in 2017, Unlearn brings together a team of world-class innovators at the intersection of artificial intelligence, clinical, and regulatory science to transform the future of medicine through generative AI. Unlearn's technology is regulatory-qualified and used by leading global pharmaceutical companies to run AI-powered clinical trials that reach full enrollment faster and bring new treatments to patients sooner. For more information, please visit https://www.unlearn.ai or follow @UnlearnAI on Twitter, @unlearn-ai on LinkedIn.

