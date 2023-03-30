Mirae Asset Bolsters Tech ETF Line-up with Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF

- The launch of Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (2837) is part of Mirae Asset's broader strategy of expanding its presence in technology themes

- With a total of 25 ETFs listed in Hong Kong, Mirae Asset is well-positioned to meet the growing investors' demand for innovative and thematic investment products

HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, (the "Firm" or "Mirae Asset") today announced the launch of its new Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (2837), offering investors a broad-based and efficient investment tool to gain access to the innovative tech sector with high growth potential.

The Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (2837) tracks the Hang Seng TECH Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong that have high business exposure to technology themes and pass the index's screening criteria. The index covers sectors classified under information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, and financials. It targets those with high business exposure to the selected technology themes, such as Cloud, Digital, Ecommerce, FinTech, or Internet or autonomous activities.

The Hang Seng TECH Index comprises some of the most innovative and dynamic companies in Hong Kong's technology landscape, with a total market capitalization of approximately HKD 9.8 trillion as of March 28, 2023[1]. As a leading ETF provider, Mirae Asset remains dedicated to offering our clients access to dynamic and emerging themes.

Mr. Wanyoun CHO, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited said: "We are delighted to launch the Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (2837), which provides investors with a simple and efficient way to invest in the fast-growing technology sector in Hong Kong. By introducing this broad TECH index-based ETF to its thematic-focus product line-up, Mirae Asset demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients in the region."

HKEX has just announced the new listing rules for Specialist Technology Companies to be effective from March 31, 2023. This provides a new listing pathway for the new economy sector, which includes artificial intelligence.

Mr. Cho added, "With the recent favorable market development on tech companies listing, and the artificial intelligence (AI) technology advancement, we see long-term and sustainable growth potential in the technology sector."

The Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (2837) tracks the Hang Seng TECH Index, with a total expense ratio of up to 0.45% for the first 12 months. It is available for both retail and institutional investors, trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during normal trading hours. With this new ETF, the firm has a total of 25 ETFs listed in Hong Kong, covering thematic growth, ESG, core, income, and commodities ETFs.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "group") is an asset management organization with over US$198 billion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2022[2]. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 20 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals.

The group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 490 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[3] The group's ETFs have combined assets under management of US$82 billion and are listed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.[4]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 180 ETF strategies and over $41.6 billion in assets under management.[5] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than US$482 billion in assets under management worldwide.[6]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

Important Information

Investors should not base investment decisions on this document alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

1. Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (the "Fund") seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Hang Seng TECH Index (the "Index"). 2. The Fund's investments are concentrated in companies with a technology theme. Technology companies are often characterised by relatively higher volatility in price performance. Companies in the technology sector also face intense competition, and there may also be substantial government intervention, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. These companies are also subject to the risks of loss or impairment of intellectual property rights or licences, cyber security risks resulting in undesirable legal, financial, operational and reputational consequences. 3. The Fund's investments are concentrated in securities listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the "SEHK") of companies that are active in technology sector may result in greater volatility in the value of the Fund than more diverse portfolios which comprise broad-based global investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the technology sector. 4. The Index is subject to concentration risk as a result of tracking the performance of securities incorporated in, or with majority of revenue derived from, or with a principal place of business in, the Greater China region. The Fund's NAV is therefore likely to be more volatile than a broad-based fund. 5. As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund. The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from realisation requests. 6. The trading price of the Fund unit (the "Unit") on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as demand and supply of the Unit. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value. 7. Dividends may be paid from capital or effectively out of capital of the Fund, which may amount to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment and result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit of the Fund.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

[1] Source: Hang Seng Indexes, as at 28 March 2023. [2] Source: Mirae Asset, Dec 31, 2022. [3] Source: Mirae Asset, Dec 31, 2022. [4] Ibid. [5] Source: Global X, Dec 31, 2022. [6] Source: Mirae Asset, Sep 2022.

