Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Awarded the Febelin "Towards Sustainability" Label for Three Active Funds

HONG KONG, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (Mirae Asset) has been awarded the Febelfin "Towards Sustainability" label for three active funds. This label certifies that these funds adhere to the highest quality standards for sustainable and socially responsible financial products.

(PRNewsfoto/Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited)

The "Towards Sustainability" label is a quality standard for sustainable financial products, including investment funds, initiated under the Belgian financial sector federation Febelfin. A clear set of requirements, above and beyond that of regulatory requirements, including acceptable sustainable investing strategies, exclusion criteria and disclosure transparency need to be met in order to be awarded the label.

The three active funds awarded the "Towards Sustainability" label are:

Mirae Asset Sustainable Asia Sector Leader Equity Fund

Mirae Asset Sustainable India Sector Leader Equity Fund

Mirae Asset Sustainable Asia Pacific Equity Fund

Jung Ho Rhee, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset, said, "We are delighted to be awarded the Febelfin "Towards Sustainability" label for three of our active funds that were recently converted to comply with SFDR[1] Article 8 UCITS funds. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to sustainable investing and we strive to lead the way as responsible investors in the region and globally. This resonates with our mission to provide investment solutions that promote sustainable development in the communities we invest in."

Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer of Mirae Asset and Portfolio Manager of the three active funds, said, "Asia offers a lot of opportunities for sustainable development as an emerging market that is still urbanising. With governments' low carbon policies setting a clear direction of travel for decarbonisation, we prioritise the need for a just transition where communities' livelihoods are also considered amid the low carbon transition."

Story continues

He added, "Sustainability considerations are integrated into investment decisions and everything we do at Mirae Asset. We adopt stringent Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) integration and exclusion criteria for our SFDR Article 8 UCITS funds. As active owners, we partake in proxy voting and engage regularly with our portfolio holdings on ESG issues. We are proud to be recognised by the Febelfin "Towards Sustainability" label for the quality and robustness of our ESG investing approach."

Please visit Mirae Asset's ESG website for more details on our approach to responsible investments. For information on the label please refer to the website towardssustainability.be.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae Asset) is an asset management organization with USD 227 billion in assets under management as of February 2022. The Company provides a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and alternatives. Operating out of 12 markets worldwide, the Company has a global team of more than 200 investment professionals.

Mirae Asset is one of the pioneers to launch Hong Kong's first listed ESG ETF, Global X China Clean Energy ETF (2809), as an SFC-authorized green and ESG fund. Following this award-winning[2] ETF, Mirae Asset also recently launched the Global X Hang Seng ESG ETF (3029), offering investors another product to meet the growing demand for ESG linked products. Mirae Asset endeavours to continue to expand product offerings to better allow investors to align their investments with their values.

[1] SFDR stands for Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation [2] Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2021, Outstanding Performer, Global X China Clean Energy ETF, Dec 2021

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated service.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited