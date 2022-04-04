U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,727.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,856.25
    -7.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.30
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3117
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6650
    +0.1750 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,180.49
    -125.86 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.89
    +48.62 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,684.09
    +18.11 (+0.07%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Awarded the Febelin "Towards Sustainability" Label for Three Active Funds

·5 min read

HONG KONG, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (Mirae Asset) has been awarded the Febelfin "Towards Sustainability" label for three active funds. This label certifies that these funds adhere to the highest quality standards for sustainable and socially responsible financial products.

(PRNewsfoto/Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited)

The "Towards Sustainability" label is a quality standard for sustainable financial products, including investment funds, initiated under the Belgian financial sector federation Febelfin. A clear set of requirements, above and beyond that of regulatory requirements, including acceptable sustainable investing strategies, exclusion criteria and disclosure transparency need to be met in order to be awarded the label.

The three active funds awarded the "Towards Sustainability" label are:

  • Mirae Asset Sustainable Asia Sector Leader Equity Fund

  • Mirae Asset Sustainable India Sector Leader Equity Fund

  • Mirae Asset Sustainable Asia Pacific Equity Fund

Jung Ho Rhee, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset, said, "We are delighted to be awarded the Febelfin "Towards Sustainability" label for three of our active funds that were recently converted to comply with SFDR[1] Article 8 UCITS funds. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to sustainable investing and we strive to lead the way as responsible investors in the region and globally. This resonates with our mission to provide investment solutions that promote sustainable development in the communities we invest in."

Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer of Mirae Asset and Portfolio Manager of the three active funds, said, "Asia offers a lot of opportunities for sustainable development as an emerging market that is still urbanising. With governments' low carbon policies setting a clear direction of travel for decarbonisation, we prioritise the need for a just transition where communities' livelihoods are also considered amid the low carbon transition."

He added, "Sustainability considerations are integrated into investment decisions and everything we do at Mirae Asset. We adopt stringent Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) integration and exclusion criteria for our SFDR Article 8 UCITS funds. As active owners, we partake in proxy voting and engage regularly with our portfolio holdings on ESG issues. We are proud to be recognised by the Febelfin "Towards Sustainability" label for the quality and robustness of our ESG investing approach."

Please visit Mirae Asset's ESG website for more details on our approach to responsible investments. For information on the label please refer to the website towardssustainability.be.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae Asset) is an asset management organization with USD 227 billion in assets under management as of February 2022. The Company provides a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and alternatives. Operating out of 12 markets worldwide, the Company has a global team of more than 200 investment professionals.

Mirae Asset is one of the pioneers to launch Hong Kong's first listed ESG ETF, Global X China Clean Energy ETF (2809), as an SFC-authorized green and ESG fund. Following this award-winning[2] ETF, Mirae Asset also recently launched the Global X Hang Seng ESG ETF (3029), offering investors another product to meet the growing demand for ESG linked products. Mirae Asset endeavours to continue to expand product offerings to better allow investors to align their investments with their values.

[1] SFDR stands for Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

[2] Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Top Fund Awards 2021, Outstanding Performer, Global X China Clean Energy ETF, Dec 2021

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated service.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Japan Forex Chief Sees Kuroda Standing Firm Despite Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda won’t change his ultra-low interest rate policy in the coming quarters, even though he’ll come under political pressure to do so over the weak yen, according to one of the country’s former chief currency officials.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers W

  • FinAccel Spends $200 Million for Indonesia Digital Banking Push

    (Bloomberg) -- FinAccel Pte, the parent company of fintech platform Kredivo, has acquired a majority stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Bisnis Internasional TB, pitting itself against Southeast Asia’s biggest internet companies for a share of a growing digital banking arena.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers

  • Post-Brexit London Races to Keep Its Head-Start in Fintech

    (Bloomberg) -- At the 600-year-old Guildhall in the City of London, key players in a two-decade-old industry looking to remake finance are gathering. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage Spreads Over Images of Civilian KillingsInnovate Finance’s summit -- part o

  • China’s digital yuan is now in 23 cities

    The People’s Bank of China said it expanded its digital yuan pilot program to 11 more cities, including in Hangzhou, which hosts the Asian Games in September. See related article: The digital yuan’s de-dollarization Fast facts The 11 cities that will trial China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) are Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, and […]

  • India's HDFC Bank to merge with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd to create a financial services conglomerate, the companies said on Monday, sending their shares sharply higher. As part of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held. Existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41% of HDFC Bank.

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • Nearly half of crypto owners first bought digital assets in 2021 -survey

    Almost half of all cryptocurrency owners in the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific purchased the digital assets for the first time in 2021, according to a new survey from U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. The survey of nearly 30,000 people across 20 countries, which was conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, shows 2021 was a blockbuster year for crypto, with inflation in particular driving adoption in countries that have experienced currency devaluation, the report found. Brazil and Indonesia lead the world in crypto adoption, Gemini found, with 41% of people surveyed in those countries reporting crypto ownership, compared with 20% in the United States and 18% in the United Kingdom.

  • Turkish Inflation’s Rush Toward a New 20-Year High Leaves Lira Vulnerable

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation is galloping toward a fresh 20-year high, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving the currency of a buffer against market selloffs.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage Spreads Over Images of Civilian KillingsA three

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Stocks Up Amid China Step to Ease U.S. Audit Spat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Hong Kong spurred by China’s move to ease a dispute with the U.S. over audits. Treasuries fell on the prospect of sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]