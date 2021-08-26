Mirae Asset Pledges Support Towards Global Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Firm's membership with global task force signals longstanding commitment towards ESG considerations

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the "firm" or "Mirae Asset") today joined the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), as part of the firm's longstanding commitment to improve environmental and social footprints, and address governance issues. The firm joins over 1,800 organisations to build a more resilient financial system and safeguard against climate risk.

Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer of Mirae Asset (HK)

(PRNewsfoto/Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited)

The move shines a light on Mirae Asset's dedication towards integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into the investment process, reinforced by the firm's development of a proprietary ESG scorecard, negative screening provisions, as well as proxy voting policies to support ESG investing.

Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer of Mirae Asset (Hong Kong), said: "As responsible investors and corporate citizens, we understand the importance of consistent and transparent climate disclosures, and strive to work with our investee companies to achieve this common goal. Being a TCFD Supporter is a natural step for the firm, and reinforces our commitment to tackling ESG issues.''

He added: "Climate change has, and will bring about significant risks as well as opportunities to global society. As stewards of capital, we play an active role in encouraging greater ESG commitments among companies that we invest in. Our proprietary scoring tools allow us to identify industry and company specific issues, and enable us to work with our investee companies to adopt industry leading standards."

Widespread implementation of TCFD recommendations will provide investors, lenders and insurance underwriters with consistent and relevant information to understand the economic risks and opportunities resulting from climate change. Increased disclosures in line with the recommendations across sectors and geographies will help global markets make more efficient capital allocation decisions and adjust appropriately to the disruptive effects of global climate change.

Story continues

For more information about Mirae Asset's ESG commitment, please visit https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

About Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments ("Mirae Asset") is an asset management organisation with over US$215 billion in assets under management as of June 2021. The organisation provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds and alternative investments. Operating out of 15 offices worldwide, Mirae Asset has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals.

Disclaimer & Information for Investors

https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/disclaimer/

SOURCE Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited