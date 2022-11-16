U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,662.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,918.25
    +14.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    -0.66 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0379
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +0.81 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8550
    +0.5770 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,824.98
    +104.06 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.29
    +0.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Mirakl Aims to Become Global Leader in Retail Media

·5 min read

Mirakl Introduces Mirakl Ads, an Innovative Retail Media Solution for the eCommerce Ecosystem to Generate More Sales and Greater Profits from Digital Advertising Spend 

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, today announced Mirakl Ads, a retail media network (RMN) solution empowering businesses to monetize eCommerce web traffic across marketplace and first party offerings while delivering more value to advertisers, marketplace sellers and publishers. The Mirakl Ads solution is the newest addition to Mirakl's growth solutions portfolio of products, delivering greater value by optimizing and diversifying eCommerce revenue streams.

Mirakl (PRNewsfoto/Mirakl)
Mirakl (PRNewsfoto/Mirakl)

Retail media has become one of the most dynamic trends in eCommerce. Projected to reach $160 billion globally by 2027, this trend is creating a massive opportunity for online retailers to monetize web traffic. But existing solutions don't meet the needs of today's eCommerce landscape, lacking the control, visibility, and buying experience required to deliver adequate return on investment. Through its unique position at the center of the marketplace ecosystem, Mirakl is well-positioned to change this dynamic for the better with the launch of Mirakl Ads.

An innovative retail media solution, Mirakl Ads will provide advertisers and marketplace sellers with a seamless and relationship-driven platform to optimize their digital advertising spend. It will offer access to many of the largest marketplaces in the world with a unique cross-commerce solution to maximize their return on investment. Mirakl Ads streamlines campaign management with automated campaign capabilities that leverage sales data and sellers' store catalogs to determine which sponsored ads will generate the best engagement, while also offering real-time performance metrics. The unified solution also eliminates the need for multiple logins, additional integrations, and disparate budgets.

For publishers and marketplace operators, this platform-agnostic solution represents a significant improvement to what currently exists in the market. Mirakl Ads is compatible with marketplace, drop ship and first-party eCommerce, working seamlessly across a full digital product assortment. Unlike existing solutions that allow dynamic auction bidding to go unchecked, Mirakl Ads empowers users to define campaign performance metrics, resulting in greater advertising revenue and control. Additionally, leveraging the deep relationships Mirakl has built with sellers over the past decade, most notably the thousands of pre-qualified sellers in the Mirakl Connect ecosystem; pre-built integrations; campaign automation; and a team of retail media experts available to help set up and scale campaign operations, Mirakl is bringing an innovative digital ads-in-a-box solution for publishers to launch and grow faster.

In addition to boosting publisher profitability and advertiser sales, Mirakl Ads is also designed to optimize the buying experience for the end customer. Instead of irrelevant, distracting ads that can hurt the user experience, Mirakl Ads will surface the most relevant sponsored products to the right customers, leveraging Mirakl's proprietary AI. With actionable insights tied directly to sales performance, publishers, advertisers and third-party sellers can better serve customers by refining their strategies to enhance the end customer experience and maximize return on investment.

"Retail media networks offer massive potential for businesses to supercharge their eCommerce growth, but the existing solutions available today simply don't offer the capabilities needed to deliver value in today's eCommerce landscape," said Jean-Gabriel de Mourgues, executive vice president Connect and Growth Solutions for Mirakl. "Mirakl Ads is changing that dynamic for the better. Advertisers, marketplace sellers and publishers will finally have a marketplace-ready solution that not only boosts publisher profitability and advertiser sales, but also optimizes the buying experience for the customers themselves, leveraging the power of Mirakl's technology, expertise, and ecosystem."

Mirakl Ads is the latest addition to Mirakl's comprehensive suite of solutions to help businesses vastly improve customer experience, accelerate seller growth and performance, and maximize financial results. As marketplaces scale, Mirakl's Growth Solutions empower businesses to capture their full value:

  • Powering curation at scale: Always get the right product in front of the right customer at the right time and increase conversions with Mirakl Target2Sell;

  • Accelerating business expansion: Reduce the regulatory burden and complexity of seller payments while optimizing marketplace seller experience with Mirakl Payout; and,

  • Creating new opportunities for profitable growth: Unlock profitable new revenue streams with Mirakl Ads, which empowers marketplaces to monetize their website while delivering more value to third-party sellers and advertisers.

Initial availability for Mirakl Ads will begin in April 2023 via a global early access program. For more information, visit https://www.mirakl.com/retail-media.

The latest marketplace insight and viewpoints can be found on the Mirakl blog. For more business developments and updates, follow Mirakl on LinkedIn, and Twitter. To learn why the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl visit www.mirakl.com.

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and ecosystem that together unlock the power of the platform business model.

As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

Media Contacts:
Maya Pattison
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
maya.pattison@mirakl.com
+1-844-264-7255

Tom Hannigan
Bateman Agency for Mirakl
mirakl@batemanagency.com 
+1-857-526-6636

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirakl-aims-to-become-global-leader-in-retail-media-301679367.html

SOURCE Mirakl

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Portable Generators Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard

    These portable generators are being recalled for a second time as regulators warn of devastating injuries.

  • More than 2,300 of Meta's 11,000 job cuts are in the Bay Area

    More than 21% of the 11,000 jobs Meta Platforms Inc. is cutting are based in the Bay Area and nearly 23% total are based in California, according to documents the tech giant filed with state officials. The tech giant is making most of its local cuts in its home city of Menlo Park. The company plans to lay off 1,642 workers there between Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, Lori Goler, its vice president of people, said in a letter Friday to the state Employment Development Department and local officials.

  • Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant - Bloomberg News

    The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it to remarks by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees. Apple declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. According to the report, Cook was likely referring to an Arizona factory that will be run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • China's Tencent starts new round of layoffs -sources

    SHENZHEN, China/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has begun a new round of job cuts targeted at its video streaming, gaming and cloud businesses, four sources close to the matter said. The sources said the layoffs affect three out of Tencent's six business divisions - platform and content (PCG), which comprises of its video and news platforms, its gaming-focused interactive entertainment department (IEG) and cloud and smart industries group (CSIG). Two of the sources said some staff in IEG were informed last week they were being laid off.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group. Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that Ford was "going back..to our Model A," when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaDela

  • Sable Offshore Corp. to buy shuttered Exxon assets in California, aims to restart production

    A group of Houston energy industry veterans agreed to buy shuttered oil and gas assets in California from Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) with the goal of bringing production back online. Sable Offshore Corp.

  • Paramount Shares Climb After Buffett’s Berkshire Raises Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global rose after investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its stake in the entertainment company to 15%, becoming the largest holder of its Class B shares.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillageMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks, Bonds Rally With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets WrapBer

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How a Part-Time Job Can Affect a Retiree’s Finances

    Getting a side job to earn some money can have a surprising impact on taxes and Social Security benefits.