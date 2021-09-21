U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.78
    +3.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.49
    +32.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,754.14
    +40.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.68
    +5.47 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    +13.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.42 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    +0.0140 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3656
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,090.26
    -1,877.97 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.94
    -13.90 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Mirakl Announces $555 Million Series E Funding to Power Accelerated Growth of World's Leading Enterprises Through Online Marketplaces

·6 min read

With a valuation exceeding $3.5 billion, new financing extends Mirakl's enterprise marketplace category leadership amid explosive growth for eCommerce and platform business model

PARIS and BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, today announced that the company has raised $555 million in a Series E funding round led by Silver Lake, with participation from long-term investors 83North, Elaia Partners, Felix Capital, and Permira. The new funding increases the company's valuation to more than $3.5 billion.

Mirakl (PRNewsfoto/Mirakl)
Mirakl (PRNewsfoto/Mirakl)

Mirakl's valuation has more than doubled since its $300 million Series D funding round announced on September 22, 2020 and led by Permira's growth fund. The company is poised to accelerate its rapid growth through the continued adoption of its flagship enterprise marketplace platform that already powers billions in gross merchandise value (GMV) and delivers speed, scale, and agility for over 300 of the world's leading brands including ABB, Accor, Airbus Helicopters, Carrefour, Express, Leroy Merlin, The Kroger Co. and Toyota Material Handling.

Large enterprises across all industries continue to transform their businesses and rapidly digitize in response to the growing pressures of rising customer demand, decreased margins and competition from digital giants and digital natives alike. The result has been a sharp acceleration in platform and eCommerce adoption. According to McKinsey, U.S. eCommerce penetration experienced 10 years of growth during the first three months of 2020. A disproportionate share of this growth went to enterprise marketplaces: during the fourth quarter of 2020, marketplaces grew by more than double the overall eCommerce rate. This growth has proven resilient, as Mirakl recorded 90% growth in year-over-year bookings value during the first half of 2021.

This funding will enable Mirakl to reinforce its clear leadership in enterprise marketplaces, continue to significantly invest in its technology, expertise, and partner ecosystem, and grow its teams to help meet the accelerating adoption of the marketplace model.

Areas targeted for investment include:

  • Hiring 350 engineers, growing the Mirakl Labs team to 500, by 2023 in order to extend the end-to-end capabilities, scalability and security of its core Mirakl Marketplace Platform technology, with a particular focus on expanding AI, automation, and features that enable complementary new business models including dropship expansion

  • Doubling the size of its industry-leading customer success organization with top talent from elite marketplace operators and industry leaders to accompany customers from business case through to fully scaled marketplace

  • Rapidly expanding the size of Mirakl Connect, the largest ecosystem of high-quality, marketplace-ready sellers, enabling any leading enterprise to accelerate its launch and more quickly scale assortment for the benefit of its customers

  • Continuing to expand geographic reach, with a dual focus on growing its Paris and Boston headquarters and increasing its footprint across major markets in EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific

  • Evaluating and pursuing business development opportunities, including compelling acquisition opportunities, in service of ever-greater marketplace success for customers

"The world has shifted irreversibly towards eCommerce, and the enterprise marketplace model has clearly emerged as the only solution that will enable businesses to survive in a competitive global sales environment," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-CEO and co-founder of Mirakl. "Mirakl has clearly proven that it offers the most advanced, flexible and scalable platform for businesses to win against competitors and profit from the growth afforded by the marketplace economy. This investment will enable us to pursue new growth opportunities as we work to bring our enterprise marketplace vision to new customers, regions, and industries."

As buyer needs shifted wildly over the last 18 months, businesses in all industries were pressed to keep pace with disruption to supply chains, product shortages and unpredictable buyer behavior. Mirakl customers were well positioned to succeed in this environment, as the scale and flexibility of Mirakl-powered Marketplaces enabled them to quickly expand product assortments and respond to increased demand without the burden of owned inventory. With enterprises struggling to keep up with the pace of eCommerce acceleration, the enterprise marketplace has become an imperative for sustainable business transformation.

"When we founded Mirakl, it was in the belief that the world was moving toward an era of customer centricity, that would break traditional business models and require leaders to transform to bring their customers greater choice, more services, and the ability to buy whenever they wanted and wherever they wanted. It was an ambitious vision, and we have taken bold steps to pursue it, always in partnership with our customers," said Philippe Corrot, CEO and co-founder of Mirakl. "With this investment, Mirakl is better equipped than ever to support customers at every stage of their transformation journeys, with the leading technology, expertise and ecosystem, so they can win in this new challenging commerce landscape."

"For more than two decades, Silver Lake has successfully identified and supported many of the world's most disruptive technology and technology-enabled companies, and we are thrilled to partner with Mirakl as it enters its next phase of growth," said Christian Lucas, Managing Director and Co-Head of Silver Lake EMEA. "This is an extraordinary time for eCommerce, and we see Mirakl as a generational company with a uniquely compelling opportunity to capitalize on that momentum. Investing in founder-led, quality high-growth, impactful and pioneering software-led business models is at the very core of what we do, and we feel privileged and look forward to working with Philippe, Adrien, and the entire Mirakl team to extend the company's global market-leading position at this pivotal moment in time."

"Mirakl's exceptional growth over the past year has reinforced its status as the clear market leader in the enterprise marketplace category," said Alexandre Margoline, Partner and Head of France at Permira. "As an existing investor, Permira is excited to substantially increase its investment in Mirakl and continue backing Philippe, Adrien and the entire Mirakl team as they further drive the Company's growth ambition."

The latest marketplace insight and viewpoints can be found on the Mirakl blog. For more business developments and updates, follow Mirakl on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Mirakl
Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information, visit www.mirakl.com.

About Silver Lake
Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm, with more than $88 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake's portfolio companies collectively generate more than $221 billion of revenue annually and employ more than 526,000 people globally. For more information about Silver Lake and its portfolio, please visit http://www.silverlake.com.

Media Contacts:


Maya Pattison

Tara Klein

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

Bateman Agency for Mirakl

maya.pattison@mirakl.com

mirakl@batemanagency.com

+1-844-264-7255

+1-650-270-9454

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirakl-announces-555-million-series-e-funding-to-power-accelerated-growth-of-worlds-leading-enterprises-through-online-marketplaces-301381818.html

SOURCE Mirakl

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • Ladbrokes owner Entain's shares soar on $22bn DraftKings takeover bid

    Entain stock jumped 17.6% in afternoon trade in London, increasing the share price by 327.5p to trade at 2,245p.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Chinese stocks dip as Evergrande fear persists

    The Yahoo Finance panel discusses the continued drag going on amongst Chinese stocks as concerns over Evergrande’s impact continue to influence the market.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Down 50% From Its High, Is Zoom Stock a Smart Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a great example of the Gartner Hype Cycle in action. Last year, the pandemic sent Zoom stock soaring 765% as it reached an all-time high of about $589 per share in Oct. 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people have become familiar with Zoom Meetings, the cornerstone of Zoom's communications platform.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...