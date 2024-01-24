Miramar Resources Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another AU$81k

Insiders who acquired AU$217.8k worth of Miramar Resources Limited's (ASX:M2R) stock at an average price of AU$0.038 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 20% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$136.3k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Miramar Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Allan Kelly for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$0.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.024 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Miramar Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.038. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Miramar Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 26% of Miramar Resources shares, worth about AU$916k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Miramar Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Miramar Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Miramar Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 6 warning signs for Miramar Resources that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

