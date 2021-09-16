U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.60
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.30
    -42.50 (-2.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -1.15 (-4.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7370
    +0.3770 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,368.25
    -716.45 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.44
    -19.85 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Mirantis launches cloud-native data center-as-a-service software

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Mirantis has been around the block, starting way back as an OpenStack startup, but a few years ago the company began to embrace cloud-native development technologies like containers, microservices and Kubernetes. Today, it announced Mirantis Flow, a fully managed open source set of services designed to help companies manage a cloud-native data center environment, whether your infrastructure lives on-prem or in a public cloud.

"We're about delivering to customers an open source-based cloud-to-cloud experience in the data center, on the edge, and interoperable with public clouds," Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder at Mirantis explained.

He points out that the biggest companies in the world, the hyperscalers like Facebook, Netflix and Apple, have all figured out how to manage in a hybrid cloud-native world, but most companies lack the resources of these large organizations. Mirantis Flow is aimed at putting these same types of capabilities that the big companies have inside these more modest organizations.

While the large infrastructure cloud vendors like Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been designed to help with this very problem, Ionel says that these tend to be less open and more proprietary. That can lead to lock-in, which today's large organizations are looking desperately to avoid.

"[The large infrastructure vendors] will lock you into their stack and their APIs. They're not based on open source standards or technology, so you are locked in your single source, and most large enterprises today are pursuing a multi-cloud strategy. They want infrastructure flexibility," he said. He added, "The idea here is to provide a completely open and flexible zero lock-in alternative to the [big infrastructure providers, but with the] same cloud experience and same pace of innovation."

On balance, the cloud has been a huge boon to startups

They do this by putting together a stack of open source solutions in a single service. "We provide virtualization on top as part of the same fabric. We also provide software-defined networking, software-defined storage and CI/CD technology with DevOps as a service on top of it, which enables companies to automate the entire software development pipeline," he said.

As the company describes the service in a blog post published today, it includes "Mirantis Container Cloud, Mirantis OpenStack and Mirantis Kubernetes Engine, all workloads are available for migration to cloud native infrastructure, whether they are traditional virtual machine workloads or containerized workloads."

For companies worried about migrating their VMware virtual machines to this solution, Ionel says they have been able to move these VMs to the Mirantis solution in early customers. "This is a very, very simple conversion of the virtual machine from VMware standard to an open standard, and there is no reason why any application and any workload should not run on this infrastructure -- and we've seen it over and over again in many many customers. So we don't see any bottlenecks whatsoever for people to move right away," he said.

It's important to note that this solution does not include hardware. It's about bringing your own hardware infrastructure, either physical or as a service, or using a Mirantis partner like Equinix. The service is available now for $15,000 per month or $180,000 annually, which includes: 1,000 core/vCPU licenses for access to all products in the Mirantis software suite plus support for 20 virtual machine (VM) migrations or application onboarding and unlimited 24x7 support. The company does not charge any additional fees for control plane and management software licenses.

