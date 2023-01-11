MIRAPAKON INNOVATES IN THE CLEAN TECHNOLOGY SECTOR AND BUILDS A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH A EUROPEAN CORPORATION

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec company MIRAPAKON, a subsidiary of the SiliCycle Group, specializing in the clean-tech marketplace, has just concluded a financing round of $1.6M partnering with the European company TEPAJYA, in view to continue its activities in green solutions with a positive impact on the environment internationally.

"What a great day to have successfully completed MIRAPAKON round of financing, after more than six months of negotiations with the SiliCycle Group Team and TEPAJYA SERVICES, a winning synergy between Quebec and Europe, that will ensure our sustainability as well as our international growth," mentions Mr. Luc Fournier, interim CEO, responsible for the financing round and new shareholder.

After more than 15 years of research and development, consolidated by a patent from the University of Buffalo and of collaborating with the United States Navy, MIRAPAKON has managed to develop and commercialize ecological coatings intended, among other things, to protect boat hulls from damage caused by water and micro-organisms.

"The fouling of structures by marine organisms is a very problematic natural phenomenon leading to both a decrease in efficiency for ships and significant financial losses. We were looking to find a green alternative to this issue without having any negative impact on the environment. The marine sector has sadly been using products that are very harmful to the ocean environment for decades, despite recommendations from the International Maritime Organization," explains the president of MIRAPAKON, Mr. Hugo St-Laurent.

Unlike most products on the market for doing so, the supply of MIRAPAKON does not contain copper, silicone, pesticides or biocides, in addition to not interfering with the normal development of natural marine micro-organisms.

The arrival of Mr. Teurquetil, formerly Chairman and CEO and shareholder of the family-owned Groupe MULLER is perfectly aligned with MIRAPAKON's mission.

ABOUT MIRAPAKON

A subsidiary of the SiliCycle Group, MIRAPAKON is manufacturing and commercializing eco-friendly coatings based on siloxanes (silica), whose adhesion to surfaces and hydrophobic characteristics confer them specific properties sought by many industries. MIRAPAKON's technology platform is generic and versatile. It rests on numerous patents and comes in several applications, in multiple markets, as Marine, Mining and AgriFood-Sanitation. For more information, visit www.mirapakon.com.

