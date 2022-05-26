U.S. markets closed

Mirasol Resources Reports on 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) reports on the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which was held on May 25, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

The shareholders of the Company represented at the Meeting elected Nick DeMare, Patrick Evans, Tim Moody, Diane Nicolson and John Tognetti, as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Furthermore, the shareholders also approved: (i) the reappointment of Davidson & Company as the Company’s independent auditor; (ii) the Stock Option Plan; (iii) the Restricted Share Unit Plan; and (iv) the Transaction of other business, all as described in the Information Circular prepared for the Meeting.

Following the Meeting, the board of directors reappointed the following officers of the Company: Patrick Evans, Executive Chairman; Timothy Heenan, President; Carmen Cazares, CFO; Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations and Max Pinsky, Corporate Secretary.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President
or
Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: contact@mirasolresources.com
Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


