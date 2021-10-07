U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +1.41 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6210
    +0.2070 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,191.76
    -775.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Mirati Therapeutics to Collaborate with Sanofi on Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Combination of adagrasib with a SHP2 Inhibitor in KRAS G12C-mutated Lung Cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration agreement with Sanofi to evaluate the combination of adagrasib, the Company's investigational KRASG12C inhibitor, with Sanofi's investigational SHP2 inhibitor SAR442720, also known as RMC-4630. The Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study will evaluate the combination in patients with previously-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and KRASG12C mutations.

"Mirati is aggressively advancing a broad adagrasib development program, which includes pursuing novel combination approaches including through this collaboration with Sanofi," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., president, founder and head of research and development, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "There is strong scientific rationale for combining a SHP2 inhibitor with adagrasib, which may help optimize clinical outcomes for patients with KRASG12C-dependent tumors."

SHP2 is upstream of KRAS and mediates cellular signaling through the RAS/MAP kinase pathway and is frequently overactive in various types of cancer. KRASG12C inhibition and SHP2 inhibition have complementary mechanisms of action and have demonstrated additive anti-tumor activity in pre-clinical models.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will be responsible for sponsoring and operating the Phase 1/2 study, and jointly with Mirati, will oversee and share costs of the study.

About Adagrasib (MRTX849)

Adagrasib is an investigational, highly selective, and potent oral small-molecule inhibitor of KRASG12C that is optimized to sustain target inhibition, an attribute that could be important to treat KRASG12C mutated cancers, as the KRASG12C protein regenerates every 24−48 hours. Adagrasib is a being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in patients with advanced KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer. For more information visit Mirati.com/science.

About SAR442720 (RMC-4630)

SAR442720 (RMC-4630) is a potent and orally bioavailable small molecule that is designed to selectively inhibit the activity of SHP2, an upstream cellular protein that plays a central role in modulating cell survival and growth by transmitting signals from receptor tyrosine kinases to RAS. SAR442720 (RMC-4630) is the focus of an exclusive global development and commercialization agreement between Sanofi and Revolution Medicines.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRASG12D inhibitor, MRTX1719, an investigational PRMT5 inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati Therapeutics Inc., visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati"). Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (MRTX849), sitravatinib, MRTX1719 and MRTX1133, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts

Investor Relations: Temre Johnson | 858-332-3562 | ir@mirati.com

Media Relations: Priyanka Shah | 908-447-6134 | media@mirati.com

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-collaborate-with-sanofi-on-phase-12-study-evaluating-combination-of-adagrasib-with-a-shp2-inhibitor-in-kras-g12c-mutated-lung-cancer-301395632.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?

    Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has announced data from the dose-escalation portions of Phase 1 trials of PRT543 and PRT811. The data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. PRT543 demonstrated target engagement and inhibition of PRMT5 functional activity, evidenced by a 69% reduction in serum symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA) at a dose of 45 mg/5x per week. One complete response (CR) was maintained for over 18

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rebounding somewhat on Thursday after several days of declines. Moderna actually had more bad news today. Finland joined Denmark and Sweden in pausing the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for some individuals due to concerns about a rare heart inflammation issue.

  • Merus Stock Flirts With Breakout After Experimental Drug Shrinks All Tumors

    Merus stock popped Thursday after the biotech's experimental drug shrank tumors in every head-and-neck cancer patient in an early-stage test.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Caught Fire in September

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech, found some form of redemption last month. In early August, the Food and Drug Administration informed the company that the drug's labeling and post-marketing requirements could not be discussed at this time due to deficiencies in the regulatory filing. On Aug. 23, however, the FDA told Axsome it would not meet the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date previously scheduled for Aug. 22.

  • Allogene Therapeutics stock drops as much as 40% as FDA puts hold on cancer drug study

    Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares plunged in the extended session Thursday after the biotech drug developer said the Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company’s cancer drug clinical trials. Allogene shares, which had closed up 1.7% at $24.38 in the regular session, plunged as much as 40% after hours following a brief halt. Allogene said a single report of a “chromosomal abnormality” in a stage IV follicular lymphoma patient treated with the company’s ALLO-501A CAR T prompted the FDA put a hold on the drug’s study until an investigation is completed.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • ECU joins clinical trial for Merck's Covid-19 pill

    East Carolina University is part of a multi-center clinical trial that's testing the effectiveness of an antiviral pill made by Merck that could become a new weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

  • With $500M and Amgen deal, startup emerges to target brain diseases

    "The challenge with neuroscience is you can't biopsy the brain," said the data chief of this startup. "But you can biopsy data."

  • Merck May Beat Pfizer to the COVID Pill Market. Does It Matter?

    Big pharma companies Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been neck and neck in the most recent coronavirus race: the race to develop a pill to fight the virus. Pfizer has drawn a lot of attention due to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. The idea has been this: If Pfizer brings the first pill to market, the company can dominate in prevention and treatment.

  • Health Canada Approves the Use of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults and Adolescents with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib), an oral, once-daily selective JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who are not adequately controlled with a systemic treatment (e.g., steroid or biologic) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable. RINVOQ® can be used with or without topical corti

  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% on Wednesday after Scandinavian health officials said they would take action to limit the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and young adults. The Swedish health agency will hold off giving Moderna's drug to people under 30 years old after preliminary data from a not-yet-published study showed a potential higher risk of heart inflammation in those who received the vaccine. "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the agency said.

  • Takeda Stock Nears Two-Year Low After This Issue Shuttered Two Narcolepsy Tests

    Takeda prematurely closed two narcolepsy tests, citing the emergence of a "safety signal," leading TAK stock to topple Wednesday.

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • Vaccine Stocks Pop As Pfizer, BioNTech Seek OK To Vaccinate Young Children

    Vaccine stocks popped Thursday after Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize their Covid vaccine for young children.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.

  • News that children could soon be eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cheers parents, as Biden pushes vaccine requirements in Chicago

    There was encouraging news for parents on Thursday when Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said they have submitted an application for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

  • Alkido Pharma Trading 30% Below Cash Value Despite Positive Indications

    Photo by Joshua Mayo on Unsplash Biotechnology development company AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) recently released its 1st-quarter report, which revealed the strongest balance sheet in the company’s history with approximately $102 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also shows a market capitalization of $73 million — trading approximately 30% below cash value. Investors typically view trading below cash value as a sign of trouble. Some may assume that the company’s burn rate is too high

  • Allowing people to mix COVID-19 vaccines could cut into Pfizer and Moderna’s revenue next year

    Expect to see data this month from several clinical trials that are trying to establish if “mixing and matching” different COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective or if it’s better to get the same booster as the one used in the primary series of shots.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

    The coronavirus surge is slowing—but there could be a new one on the horizon is more people don't get vaccinated, and those eligible for boosters don't get them. With this in mind, many who got Moderna or J&J shots have no booster available—yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with ABC News Live about those boosters and more. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to