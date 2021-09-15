U.S. markets closed

Mirati Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event on Monday, September 20, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Investor Event on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

Company executives will discuss:

  • A top-line update from the Phase 2 registrational cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study in previously-treated patients with KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

  • Findings from the colorectal cancer (CRC) cohort of the Phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab in patients with heavily pretreated CRC harboring the KRASG12C mutation, as presented at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

  • Results from the Phase 2 MRTX-500 study evaluating sitravatinib combined with nivolumab in patients with non-squamous NSCLC who progressed on or after prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy, to be presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress

Investors and the general public are invited to register and listen to a live webcast of the event through the "Investors and Media" section on Mirati.com. A replay of the event will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Mirati studies at ESMO Congress 2021 include:
*All times noted are Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Presentation Title: KRYSTAL-1: Adagrasib (MRTX849) as Monotherapy or Combined with Cetuximab in Patients With Colorectal Cancer Harboring a KRASG12C Mutation
Author: Jared Weiss
Abstract Number: LBA6
Session: Presidential Symposium II
Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 15:47-16:02 CEST | Channel 1

Presentation Title: MRTX-500: Phase 2 Trial of Sitravatinib (Sitra) + Nivolumab (Nivo) in Patients (Pts) With Nonsquamous (NSQ) Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Progressing on or After Prior Checkpoint Inhibitor (CPI) Therapy
Author: Ticiana A. Leal
Abstract Number: 1191O
Session: NSCLC Proffered Paper Session II
Presentation Date/Time: Monday, September 20, 2021 at 14:10-14:20 CEST | Channel 4

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRASG12D inhibitor, MRTX1719, an investigational PRMT5 inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati Therapeutics, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati"). Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (MRTX849), sitravatinib, MRTX1719 and MRTX1133, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts

Investor Relations: Temre Johnson | 858-332-3562 | ir@mirati.com

Media Relations: Priyanka Shah | 908-447-6134 | media@mirati.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirati-therapeutics-to-host-virtual-investor-event-on-monday-september-20-2021-301378038.html

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

