Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shareholders have endured a 57% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 57% drop in the share price over that period. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 52% in a year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 9.1% in thirty days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for Mirati Therapeutics

Given that Mirati Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Mirati Therapeutics grew revenue at 58% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 16% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Mirati Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Mirati Therapeutics shareholders are down 52% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Mirati Therapeutics .

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here