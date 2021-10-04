U.S. markets closed

Mirati Therapeutics to Present New Research From its Innovative Oncology Pipeline at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer

·5 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced new clinical and preclinical research will be presented at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place October 7 - 10, 2021.

The Company will present preclinical data evaluating MRTX1719, the selected clinical candidate from our MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor program, in MTAP-deleted cancer models.

In addition, the Company will present a summary of the discovery and characterization of initial formulations of MRTX1133, a KRASG12D inhibitor, including in pancreatic cancer models. The presentation will also include preliminary new clinical data from a cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib in previously-treated patients with KRASG12C-mutated pancreatic cancer.

Learn more about Mirati's development of therapies that target the genetic and immunological drivers of cancers at Mirati.com/science.

Mirati studies at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference include:
All times noted are U.S. Eastern Time (ET)

Presentation Title: MRTX1719: A First-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 Inhibitor that Selectively Elicits Antitumor Activity in MTAP/CDKN2A Deleted Cancer Models
Author: Peter Olson, Ph.D., Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
Session: Poster
Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 7, 9:00 a.m. and on-demand throughout conference

Presentation Title: Discovery and Characterization of MRTX1133, a Selective Non-Covalent Inhibitor of KRASG12D*
Author: James G. Christensen, Ph.D., Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
Session: Plenary Session 5: Drugging Difficult Targets
Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 9, 12:05 – 1:55 p.m.

*Presentation to include preliminary clinical data from a cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 trial evaluating adagrasib in previously treated patients with KRASG12C-mutated pancreatic cancer.

About Adagrasib (MRTX849)
Adagrasib is an investigational, highly selective, and potent oral small-molecule inhibitor of KRASG12C that is optimized to sustain target inhibition, an attribute that could be important to treat KRASG12C-mutated cancers, as the KRASG12C protein regenerates every 24−48 hours. Adagrasib is a being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in patients with advanced KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer. For more information visit Mirati.com/science.

About MRTX1133
MRTX1133 is an investigational, highly selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of KRASG12D. In preclinical studies, MRTX1133 exhibited a long half-life, an ability to bind the KRASG12D protein in both active and inactive states, and selective inhibition of KRAS G12D mutant cancer cells. In G12D mutant tumor models, MRTX1133 showed dose-dependent selective inhibition of the KRAS pathway and tumor regression. Increased activity was also shown when combined with rational combination therapies. MRTX1133 is in Investigational New Drug-enabling studies and has the potential to be a first-in-class therapeutic. For more information visit Mirati.com/science.

About MRTX1719
Mirati is developing MRTX1719, an internally discovered, synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of methylthioadenosine phosphoylase (MTAP)-deleted cancers. PRMT5 is an enzyme critical to the survival of both healthy and cancer cells and is partially inhibited by methylthioadenosine (MTA), which accumulates in MTAP-deleted cancers. MRTX1719 has shown in preclinical models to selectively target the PRMT5/MTA complex in MTAP-deleted cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. MTAP gene deletion occurs in approximately 9% of all cancers including pancreatic, lung, and bladder cancers, as well as other patient populations that have limited treatment options. MRTX1719 is in Investigational New Drug-enabling studies and has the potential to be a first-in-class therapeutic.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRASG12D inhibitor, MRTX1719, an investigational PRMT5 inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati Therapeutics, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati"). Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (MRTX849), sitravatinib, MRTX1719 and MRTX1133, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts
Investor Relations: Temre Johnson | 858-332-3562 | ir@mirati.com
Media Relations: Priyanka Shah | 908-447-6134 | media@mirati.com

