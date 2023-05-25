Mirati's Sitravatinib Flunks Phase 3 Combo Therapy Study In Type Of Lung Cancer Setting

Mirati Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MRTX) SAPPHIRE study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.

SAPPHIRE is a Phase 3 study evaluating sitravatinib plus Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) versus docetaxel in patients with second or third-line advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer who progressed on prior therapy.

The company plans to disclose the study data at a future date.

Principal Investigators will be given the option to continue therapy for patients experiencing clinical benefit and who would like to remain on treatment.

BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) paid Mirati $10 million upfront in 2018 for exclusive rights in the Asia-Pacific region, with another $123 million in milestone payments and sales-based royalties.

In 2019, Mirati Therapeutics announced a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers to evaluate the combination of sitravatinib and nivolumab.

In December, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Mirati's Krazati (adagrasib), a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Price Action: MRTX shares are trading 6.48% lower at $41 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

