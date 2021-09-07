Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

- September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference) -

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MRV) (OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will be providing an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference. Over 750 corporate presentations and panels are available live and on-demand on September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)



Date: September 13-15, 2021



Time: Available for on-demand viewing starting at 7:00 a.m. ET

Company Webcasting Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/ab856707-95e6-4188-bf6f-697225a54a3d

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com .

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

