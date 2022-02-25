U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Miriam Tuerk Earns a Report on Business Magazine Changemakers Award from The Globe and Mail

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • CBUTF

Changemakers award-winner Miriam Tuerk, Cofounder & CEO of Clear Blue Technologies

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” or “the Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) is pleased to announce Miriam Tuerk, co-founder & CEO of Clear Blue has earned a 2022 Report on Business magazine Changemakers award. Changemakers is an editorial award program produced by Report on Business magazine at The Globe and Mail. The award’s intent is to showcase the emerging leaders transforming business today. Miriam Tuerk is one of 50 winners of the award.

The Globe and Mail solicited nominations for the Changemakers award in the fall of 2021. Winners were selected by The Globe and Mail’s award-winning editorial team for their ideas, accomplishments and impact, as determined by their nominations, subsequent interviews and reference checks.

Miriam Tuerk has led the organization since its inception over a decade ago. She has been the company's driving force, helping it become the market leader in Smart Off-Grid power technology. With over 7,000 systems in 37 countries, Clear Blue is changing the way the world views reliable power to one that is clean, wireless and remotely manageable. As a female leader, Miriam is highly supportive of diversity in all forms. She has participated on many panels and boards to help shape more female leadership in the tech world. She has also aimed to build a highly diverse and inclusive employee base to ensure more varied ideas and make Clear Blue the optimal workplace for innovators.

Miriam Tuerk is shifting the status quo of how electricity is delivered and is helping to bring connectivity to the world. Through Smart Off-Grid power solutions, she aims to change the landscape of energy production and delivery from a traditional wired model to a fully wireless model produced by clean, renewable energy. This technology enables more efficient and cost-effective power that helps remove ties to the grid and helps connect the nearly 3.8 billion people who still can't access reliable telecommunications services because of high costs and power availability. With the technology that it has built, Clear Blue is enabling communities to get connected, fundamentally changing the community and its citizens for the better.

“The world is facing more challenges than ever before – climate change, racial discrimination, income inequality, not to mention the pandemic,” says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. “So, it’s heartening to meet this year’s crop of 50 Changemakers, who are searching for solutions to many of these problems and offering some inspiration.”

“I am honoured to be part of this list and recognized for my efforts to drive sustainable change that can better lives around the world through Smart Off-Grid power,” says Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue. “As much as I am the face of the Company, it is really about the team and the work we are doing together that is truly driving the change. I present the ideas created by our innovative and incredible team who are all driven changemakers trying to use innovative technology to better our world.”

Editorial coverage of all 2022 Changemakers can be found in the March 2022 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, February 26th, and online now at www.tgam.ca/Changemakers.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO
+1 416 433 3952
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital
+1 437 836 9669
Nik@SophicCapital.com

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d0fb030-9b9e-4f23-8701-dbe8ceb87d46


