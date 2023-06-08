Mirion Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:MIR) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

When close to half the companies in the Electronic industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, you may consider Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Mirion Technologies Has Been Performing

Recent revenue growth for Mirion Technologies has been in line with the industry. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this modest revenue performance will accelerate. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Mirion Technologies' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Mirion Technologies would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 11%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 54% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 6.4% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 16% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Mirion Technologies' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for Mirion Technologies, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

