MIRL and Bybit combine forces to push forth FashionFi

·4 min read

This is the first time a fashion NFT project and exchange platform is coming together on this scale

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIRL Project has announced a partnership with one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Bybit.

MIRL and Bybit combines forces to push forth fashionfi movement
MIRL and Bybit combines forces to push forth fashionfi movement

Through this joint step with MIRL into the Metaverse, Bybit will take on the role of presenting partner of the MIRL project and seek to encourage NFT innovation and the FashionFi movement by facilitating the coming-to-life of the MIRL Project at several momentous events such as Art Dubai, happening in March 2022.

A step into the Bybit ecosystem

This collaboration also enables MIRL to gain exposure to 6 million Bybit users as well as leverage the capabilities of the Bybit Exchange to provide credible, robust and dynamic utility to the MIRL Ecosystem.

The exchange is the first amongst centralized exchanges in the crypto market to offer true yield and competitive APY on this upcoming NFT collaboration, backed by Bybit's trusted ByFi Center.

"Bybit is keen to support the FashionFi movement," said Ben Zhou, CEO and co-founder at Bybit. "MIRL is a great partner for us because we share similar values such as ethical products like slow fashion to unify sustainability with ethics and creating next level NFT and metaverse projects."

MIRL NFT holders will get exclusive access to 6.88% APY on Ether (ETH) via Flexible Staking for 30 days on Bybit. While NFTs in general have enjoyed several utilities within their ecosystem, a staking privilege of this type is the first among centralized exchanges.

Bybit has also acquired 1,111 out of the collection of 8,888 NFTs in the MIRL genesis collection launching March 10. These 1,111 NFTs will be carefully curated and distributed to esteemed individuals and VIPs of the Bybit ecosystem.

"We are thankful to Bybit for giving our NFT community exclusive privileges within their platform. The idea of NFTs enjoying staking pools on centralized exchanges has never been done before, and this shows Bybit's commitment to the MIRL community and their out of the box thinking in terms of providing value to our community." said Joanna Lim, founder of The MIRL Project.

Aligned values from Day One

There is more in common between MIRL and Bybit than meets the eye. MIRL is looking to help new- to-web3 creatives shine by giving them an international platform for their work.

Bybit is dedicated to helping the crypto-curious confidently and safely explore the rapidly evolving and complex crypto universe.

Both entities are dedicated to fostering a safe environment for their ecosystem and conducting their business in the highest level of trust and ethics.

The MIRL Project is also a proponent of "slow fashion", which points to a shared interest in sustainability.

MIRL NFTS comes with a physical wearable by world class designers
MIRL NFTS comes with a physical wearable by world class designers

Shared experiences in the world of MIRL

MIRL will organize a series of offline activations in the form of pop-up stores and fashion showcase across the world - from Singapore to New York in 2022. MIRL holders and selected Bybit VIPs will enjoy equal privileges to attend these events.

"We are looking forward to meeting the MIRL x Bybit community in real life, and have already started work on architecting these experiences," said Leslie, design lead of The MIRL Project.

"The MIRL Project aligns with Bybit's interest and mission to be a supporter of meaningful NFT projects that champions the dreamers and weavers of the metaverse." said Igneus Terrenus, head of communications at Bybit.

About MIRL

MIRL is a dao and incubator enabling creatives and designers all over the world. Since its inception, over 300 aspiring designers have joined the dao. MIRL will be launching its genesis NFT series on 10 March and its native token subsequently. All NFT holders will enjoy a fashion wearable designed in-house. MIRL is founded by designers and strategists who have worked with H&M, SHEIN, Yahoo, Google and Nike. MIRL is also in partnership with top players such as Mintable, CRC Capital, Solanium, Moonedge, Dexlabs, Hotdao, Vistalabs, Magnet Ventures and more. For more information, please visit: https://mirl.club/

For media inquiries, please contact: g@mirl.club

For more information please visit: https://mirl.club/

For updates, please follow MIRL's social media platforms on:

https://twitter.com/mirlnft
https://discord.com/invite/mirl

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is the proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams like NAVI, Alliance, Astralis and Virtus.pro; German soccer club Borussia Dortmund and Japanese soccer club Avispa Fukuoka.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow Bybit's social media platforms on:

https://twitter.com/bybit_official
https://discord.com/invite/bybit

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirl-and-bybit-combine-forces-to-push-forth-fashionfi-301491247.html

SOURCE The MIRL Project

SOURCE The MIRL Project

