Miromatrix Announces Participation in Upcoming Gilmartin Emerging Growth Company Showcase

Miromatrix Medical Inc.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that the company will participate in the Gilmartin Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022.



Miromatrix’s management is scheduled to present at the Gilmartin Emerging Growth Company Showcase on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 9:30 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast here.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

