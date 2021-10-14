U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Mirror Coatings Market worth $829 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Mirror Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, & Nanotechnology-based coatings), Substrate (Silver, Aluminum), End-Use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Mirror Coatings market is projected to grow from USD 642 Million in 2021 to USD 829 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2021-2026 period. The driving factor for the mirror coatings market is increase of urbanization & increase in income level of people and high growth in end-use industries like Architectural and Solar Power.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191664369

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mirror Coatings Market"
217 – Tables
33 – Figures
208 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mirror-coatings-market-191664369.html

Architectural is the largest end-use industry of Mirror coatings market

The mirror coatings market is growing due to the growth in the architectural industry. The building & construction sector is growing gradually and is expected to lead to the growth of use of mirror coatings. In architectural applications, mirrors are used in kitchens, bars, hotels, beauty salons, lifts, gyms, washrooms, buildings, and others. Due to the rising demand from all these sectors, mirror coatings manufacturers are increasing their production capacities and focusing on customizing their products to suit the needs of end users in various regions. Demands differ by regions and according to the varying preferences.

Nanotechnology-based coatings is the fastest-growing technology of the mirror coatings market.

Nanotechnology is no longer just a promising field of research. Various nanotech solutions have made their way into everyday life – one of the most prominent being the use of ceramic and mirror coatings for waterproofing, whether it be a second liquid glass skin for cars or a side rearview mirror. Nanotechnology has made it possible to waterproof almost any material. From sustainable textiles to cars or buildings: a so-called ceramic coating or a nano coating helps keep water and dirt from clinging to any surface. It can also provide protection from corrosion, scratches, and graffiti. Whatever the kind of surface or material, the nano coating provides waterproofing, increasing the lifespan and durability of any mirror.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191664369

APAC is the largest Mirror coatings market globally.

APAC is projected to lead the mirror coatings market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. The market in the region is witnessing high growth in Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, and Solar Power. The key markets in the region include China, India, Japan and South Korea. India, China, and Indonesia are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence market growth.

The key players profiled in the mirror coatings market report are Ferro Corporation (US), FENZI Group (Italy), The Sherwin Williams Company (US), Tianjin-Xin-Lihua-Color-Matterials(NBC) (China) and AGC Inc (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=191664369

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyurethane Coating Market by Type (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, High Solids, Powder), End Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Wood & Furniture, Industrial, Textile, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-coatings-market-108831606.html

Epoxy Coatings Market by Technology (Solvent borne, Waterborne, and Powder-Based) and Application (Construction, Transportation, General Industrial, and Others) - Forecast to 2021
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/epoxy-coatings-market-260587393.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 6006
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mirror-coatings-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mirror-coatings.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirror-coatings-market-worth-829-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301400115.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

