MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.10

MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) will increase its dividend on the 21st of September to MYR0.10, which is 43% higher than last year's payment from the same period of MYR0.07. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

MISC Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by MISC Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 68% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

MISC Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.05 total annually to MYR0.33. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that MISC Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

MISC Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for MISC Berhad that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

