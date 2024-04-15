MISC Berhad's (KLSE:MISC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MISC Berhad's (KLSE:MISC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MISC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = RM2.5b ÷ (RM65b - RM7.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, MISC Berhad has an ROCE of 4.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MISC Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 4.4%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 29%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On MISC Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that MISC Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 48% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

