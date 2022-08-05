Miss Debbie Leung from Hong Kong Emerges as the New Miss Photogenic in the 19th Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant in New York Area

The 19th Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant Held Successfully Last Week And SunshineBox Media Group presented the award of Miss Photogenic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / The 19th Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant's final contest, which was hosted at the Mohegan Sun Uncas Ballroom, came to a beautiful conclusion last week. Miss Debbie Leung from Hong Kong won the title of Miss Photogenic. The award was presented to Miss Leung by Sunshine Box Media Group, who is also the leading sponsor of the contest.

"Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant can be traced back to 1993; the Pageant itself affects greatly in the Chinese American Community," said Jason Sun, the Executive Producer of Sunshine Box Media Group.

WeChat Image_20220801123742

Sunshine Box Media Group founded by Sonnia Liu in New York and built it up to be one of the best agencies in the entertainment business specializing in Asian markets. With the collaboration of the 19th Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant, Sonnia and her team have proven how capable they are of getting media exposure for the projects.

This year's pageant was the continuation of the 2020's contest, which was canceled and couldn't return until 2022 due to COVID restrictions. Therefore, 2022 is the year when the contestants, who waited for three years for the final contest, finally got to wow the audience with their performances. And it was clear that none of the contestants lost their charm and beauty, giving a tough time to each other. However, Miss Leung delivered the best performance, emerging victorious as a result.

Miss Chinese Pageant, Friday, August 5, 2022, Press release picture

"We are very proud to be sponsoring the 2022 Miss Chinese Beauty Pageant. We made it possible that all the contestants were presented in Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, which was an unforgettable experience," stated Jason Sun, who saw the potential in the contest as some of its previous contestant became quite successful in the entertainment industry.

Media Contact:

Email: marketing@hbmka.com

SOURCE: Miss Chinese Pageant





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711046/Miss-Debbie-Leung-from-Hong-Kong-Emerges-as-the-New-Miss-Photogenic-in-the-19th-Miss-Chinese-Beauty-Pageant-in-New-York-Area



