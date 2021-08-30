U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,429.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,440.50
    +14.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.50
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7330
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,827.82
    -356.05 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.79
    +30.89 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,735.65
    +94.51 (+0.34%)
     

Miss HK Lisa-Marie Tse Vetted Hong Kong Food Tech Startup Allklear Wraps HK$10M Series Pre-A Funding, Now Valued at almost $100M, Leading New Trends of Healthy Living

·5 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Hong Kong food tech startup combining nature and technology, Allklear, has completed Series Pre-A funding, raising HK$10M from lead investor Gobi Partners, private investor Miss Hong Kong 2020 Lisa-Marie Tse, and co-investors—Chartwell Ventures Limited, Vectr Ventures and Novel Tycoon. Allklear is now valued at nearly HK$100M.

(Back Row From Left) Jeffrey Ng, Chief Growth Officer; Maggie Lai, Chief Financial Officer; Daniel Chu, Business Development Director; Angus Au, Chief Marketing Officer; (Front Row From Left) Lisa-Marie Tse, Chief Brand Officer; Poyi Lau, Spokesperson
(Back Row From Left) Jeffrey Ng, Chief Growth Officer; Maggie Lai, Chief Financial Officer; Daniel Chu, Business Development Director; Angus Au, Chief Marketing Officer; (Front Row From Left) Lisa-Marie Tse, Chief Brand Officer; Poyi Lau, Spokesperson
Allklear Detox Future Salad (without water bottle) - Retail Price: HK$280/ 7 Sachets
Allklear Detox Future Salad (without water bottle) - Retail Price: HK$280/ 7 Sachets

Amid a new wave of healthy living and futuristic food trends, plant-based milk and vegan meat options have seen rapid growth in market share and became a promising industry to invest in. The funding Allklear secured reflects the tremendous potential investors see in Future Salad, and will be used to strengthen the company's foundation in Hong Kong, develop new products and speed up its entry into the vibrant mainland Chinese and international markets with the goal to improving people's health and promoting green living and vegan diet.

Future Salad Leads New Trend

Allklear was founded in Hong Kong in December 2018, by a group of young entrepreneurs with a passion for sports, healthy lifestyles and environmental sustainability. Combining pioneering aerospace technology and all-natural ingredients, Allklear's signature Detox Future Salad is created with freeze-drying food technology, a technology used to manufacture aerospace foods. It contains extracts from 12 natural ingredients and provides 25 essential nutrients including vitamins B, C, E and K, calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, copper, amino acids, and dietary fibers, blended in golden ratio. One sachet of Detox Future Salad offers dietary fiber and nutritional value equivalent to five bowls of traditional (perhaps specify the kind of salad) salad, offering a potential solution to counter imbalanced diet, weight issues and digestive problems.

With the pandemic shifting people's attention to healthy living, Allklear's easy-to-use Future Salad sachets come as a convenient way to ensure adequate daily fiber intake. Future Salad has received positive reviews from over 2,000 celebrities and influencers who have tried the product, and has reached over 20 billion social media impressions in the Greater China region. A strong year-on-year sales growth of 245% has been recorded in June 2021.

Lisa-Marie Invests in and Joins Allklear

Recognizing the tremendous market potential of Future Salad, Miss Hong Kong 2020 Lisa-Marie, has joined the roster of prominent venture capitalists and invested 7-digit HKD in the Hong Kong startup. This also marked her first personal investment in the Hong Kong tech scene.

"I came to know Allklear from social media," said Lisa-Marie. "Many celebrities and influencers have shared their experience and positive reviews online. So I tried it for myself and found it refreshingly delicious and convenient to drink. As an artist, I always have a packed shooting schedule that leaves me almost no time for regular meals. Allklear Future Salad comes in handy sachets, so I can have it anytime anywhere to make sure I have enough dietary fiber and nutrients for the day. What's more, they are made from all-natural ingredients and do not contain any artificial chemicals or medication. I was instantly impressed by the brand's futuristic vision and its low-carbon plant-based diet concept. Allklear's positioning gave me confidence and matches my healthy lifestyle. So, I quickly agreed to the collaboration. I'm sure Allklear will disrupt the global plant-based health drink market."

On top of the investment, Lisa-Marie has also joined the company as the Chief Brand Officer. She hopes to promote the revolutionary Future Salad and low-carbon diet to the world as Miss Hong Kong 2020. Allklear is designated as the official health supplement drink of the Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2021, with hopes to spreading the Future Salad concept and its beneficial health effects beyond the Hong Kong market, establishing itself as the futuristic global plant-based food tech brand.

Taking On the World, Eyeing HK IPO in 4 years

"The Detox Future Salad is made from natural vegetables and fruits using freeze-drying food technology," explained Angus Au Hiu Fung, the Chief Marketing Officer of Allklear. "The revolutionary product breaks from tradition by transforming salads into drinks. It takes less than 5 minutes to prepare and drink a sachet of Future Salad. It is convenient and healthy. This round of financing will help us accelerate our expansion into the mainland Chinese and international markets. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Lisa-Marie and other investors for their trust in our team and vision. As our Chief Brand Officer, Lisa-Marie provided invaluable advice on product innovation with her forward-thinking vision. We will soon launch a line of new products, featuring new flavors of high-protein, high-calcium and keto formula Future Salads that serve different functional purposes. Dedicated to sustainable development and a greener environment, Allklear will continue to develop more future foods combining nature and technology to preserve resources and reduce food wastes."

Allklear is now operating with 50 team members in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China. It has achieved breakeven shortly after the company's inception two years ago. In the coming year, Allklear will speed up its entry into the international market, expecting to reach over HK$1 billion revenue and list in Hong Kong Stock Exchange within four years.

About Allklear

Allklear is backed by a professional team of nutritionists and health care professionals. Its flagship product, Future Salad, is developed after more than ten years of extensive research. A future aerospace food combining technology and nature, it meets the special requirements for space foods with its small-sized and light-weight sachets, packed with rich nutrients ready for convenient consumption. Since its launch in Hong Kong in 2019, Future Salad has been a consumer favorite and is well received by celebrities and influencers. In 2021, the food tech startup sets foot in mainland China and the international market, taking Future Salad and its new diet concept to the world.

Official Website: https://hk.allklear.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllKlearhk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allklearhk/

Hashtag: #Allklear全清 #FutureSalad #DrinkableWellness

SOURCE Allklear Health Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Renting an apartment? Rents during COVID are already high and they are only going higher

    Rent prices have soared in 2021. The national median rent jumped by 11.4% and rents may go even higher as markets rebound from COVID-19.

  • 9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

    The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of othe

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • When free doughnuts aren’t enough: Why monthly surcharges may be the way to convince unvaccinated Americans to get their COVID shot

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • Georgia police captain who recommended animal parasite medication as vaccine substitute dies of COVID-19

    Less than two weeks after promoting the anti-parasitic horse medication ivermectin as an effective COVID-19 treatment on social media, Wayne […] The post Georgia police captain who recommended animal parasite medication as vaccine substitute dies of COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients reach record highs

    Overall hospitalizations are up 541% in two months nationwide.

  • Japan's Gunma prefecture reports contaminant in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    A contaminant was found in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday in Japan's Gunma prefecture, near Tokyo, the latest such case in the country involving the U.S. company's vaccines. A tiny, black substance was found in a Moderna Inc vaccine vial, prompting the prefecture to suspend inoculation using vaccines from the Moderna lot from which the vial had come, a Gunma prefecture official said. Japan's health ministry said on Saturday two people died https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/two-die-japan-after-shots-suspended-moderna-vaccines-japan-govt-2021-08-28 after receiving Moderna's vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants.

  • The Latest: Tokyo apologizes for vaccine rollout confusion

    Japan’s Tokyo city hall has apologized for “confusion” amid its vaccination rollout targeting young people

  • 7 Signs Someone is Getting Alzheimer's, According to Experts

    Signs someone is getting Alzheimer's can be easy to spot—once you know what you're looking for. "Dementia is not a single disease but a term that describes a collection of changes to memory, thinking, and personality that interfere with a person's ability to function," says Scott Kaiser, MD, a board certified geriatrician and Director of Geriatric Cognitive Health for the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. "This disorder can be caused by

  • Utah hospital ICUs again approaching, surpassing 100% capacity

    Intermountain Medical Center's intensive care unit is now at above 100 percent capacity, and other facilities around the state are nearing that grim milestone as well.

  • Anti-mask activist who organized protests in Texas dies of COVID-19

    Anti-mask activist who organized protests in Texas dies of COVID-19

  • Oxygen in U.S. South Runs Low; Japan Probes Deaths: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hospitals in the U.S. Southeast are running low on oxygen, with the worst-hit left only 12 to 24 hours worth, said Premier Inc., a hospital-supply purchasing group. All NBA referees must be vaccinated for the season that begins in October, the National Basketball Association said on Saturday. Protests were held in France and Germany against virus measures. Japan is investigating the deaths of two people administered Moderna Inc.’s shots from vaccine batches that have since been su

  • An Unvaccinated California Teacher Infected Half Her Students With COVID-19

    Yet another example of how the individual choice not to vaccinate against COVID-19 affects more than the individual. Back in May 2021, an unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California took off her mask to read aloud to students ineligible for the vaccine. Unfortunately, we all know how the rest of this story goes. After conducting []

  • Evacuees who fled Afghanistan safely on United States soil

    People fleeing the violence engulfing Afghanistan have arrived in Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

  • Anti-mask rally organizer Caleb Wallace dies of COVID in Texas, his pregnant wife says

    “Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds.”

  • Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

    ‘Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will live forever in our hearts and minds,’ says Texas anti-mask campaigner’s wife and mother of his three daughters

  • You Could First Develop These 2 COVID Symptoms a Year Later, New Study Says

    One of the biggest mysteries about COVID-19 is how long its effects linger, considering the virus has only been widely circulating for less than two years. But as time goes on, and scientists and medical experts continue to conduct research on long COVID, some clear trends are emerging. A recent study published in The Lancet out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic initially, sought to compare symptoms among 1,276 hospitalized COVID patients six months after they got sick to what they

  • US resumes use of drug combo shown effective against delta variant

    But studies are now showing the drug combination is surprisingly effective against the delta variant.