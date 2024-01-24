Miss Universe Brand Owner Sells 50% Stake to Mexican Businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Thai media company JKN Global Group Pcl will sell a 50% stake in the owner of the Miss Universe brand for $16 million, a bid to strengthen the beauty pageant’s business.

JKN Global will sell shares of the pageant owner, JKN Legacy Inc., to Legacy Holding Group USA Inc., the company said in exchange filing Tuesday. Mexican businessman Raul Rocha Cantu owns Legacy Holding and holds the Miss Universe Mexico copyright, according to a separate press statement.

JKN Global will still hold a remaining 50% stake in JKN Legacy and retain control over the owner of the Miss Universe copyright, the filing said.

Legacy Holding is a significant global strategic partner that will be able to “enhance and strengthen” the Miss Universe Organization, including its financial readiness, JKN Global said in its filing. The transaction is expected to be completed by September.

The company will also use proceeds from the sales to boost its liquidity and working capital for the business operation and support its restructuring plan, it said.

The move comes as JKN Global — which bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million last year — has delayed some payments on its bonds, citing global and domestic economic challenges. The company is seeking a bankruptcy proceeding with a court even after some investors in September agreed to extend the payment of due bonds.

Shares of JKN Global jumped 21% Tuesday — extending a two-day rally to 58% — after the company said it had initiated contact with investors to explore a variety of potential sources of business funding and examine investment proposals, and local media reports that the Miss Universe business was for sale.

