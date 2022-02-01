Miss a Wordle puzzle? This site has you covered: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. I don't know about you, but my new morning obsession has been going to Wordle and checking in on what the puzzle is each morning. It has been the obsession of a lot of people that love games. As you know, it is a web-based puzzle game during which you have six tries to guess a five letter word. The letters change Wheel of Fortune-y, where it indicates how close you are to solving the puzzle. So if it's green, the letter's in the right spot and it's the right letter. If it's yellow, that letter's in the word, but it's not in the right spot. And then of course, if it's gray, it's not in the word at all.

Of course, this game has become super popular because there's this really cool share feature where you can share your results and it shows this grid of squares and different colors that detail the path you took to either getting the word right or getting it wrong. It's been a lot of fun. I love it. I know there are some of you out there on social media in particular who are probably so sick and tired of seeing everybody sharing their Wordle puzzles and all their results. But again, that's the thing with going viral. Some people absolutely love it, and then some people are just, "Get me out of here. Filter Wordle away from my life."

One of the cool things though, that's developed, is a lot of these other secondary games and other websites. I write about this in a story you can read on tech.usatoday.com. A PhD student at Duke University created a Wordle archive. So what he's done is he has taken all of the previous Wordle puzzles using this open source tool called GitHub, and he has created an archive of every puzzle. So if you're coming into this fresh, I think as of today, we are at Wordle number 226 or 225, around there. So if you're starting this today, or even a couple days ago, you're looking at over 200 Wordle puzzles that you have missed, that you have not started yet, that you can now check out thanks to this archive.

Again, you can click the link on my story on tech.usatoday.com. But it's really fun. And again, it's just great if you love Wordle and you really want to catch up. And again, the developer of this was thinking the same thing. He loved Wordle every day. And he noticed that if you forgot to do one, you couldn't go back. So he decided to make this archive, so that you could just check them out at any time. It's a lot of fun. And again, it's great if just one puzzle a day isn't enough. You can go back to this archive and check it all out. Be sure to read my coverage of Wordle and learn more about this archive on tech.usatoday.com.

