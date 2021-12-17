Missed Holiday Shipping Deadlines? Try Curbside Delivery to Snag Deals Instead

hapabapa / Getty Images

Shipping deadlines for FedEx, UPS and USPS have passed but holiday shoppers still have time to grab some last-minute deals.

Several major retailers offer curbside pickup so that you can order gifts online and get items delivered to your car without having to set foot inside crowded stores. Here’s how to schedule a curbside pickup for Target, Walmart, Apple and Best Buy.

Target Drive Up

Target has added more than 18,000 Drive Up spots and tripled the number of store fulfillment expert roles to prepare for the holidays, according to the company. Drive-pp and order pickup are free, contactless and ready in just a few hours.

Use the Target app to select your store and add items to your cart for pickup. Target will send you a notification to let you know your order is ready. From there, select “drive up” as your pick-up method. When you’re ready to pick up your items, use the Target app to let them know when you’re coming and to give details about your vehicle. Once you arrive, park in a designated drive up spot, let Target employees know you’ve arrived and how they should load your car.

Walmart Store Pickup

Walmart allows customers to order items online and choose a pickup timeslot. Walmart will do the shopping for you and load the items into your vehicle, contract-free.

Visit Walmart’s website or use the app and add items to your cart. When you’re checking out, select “pick up” and choose a preferred date and time. After checkout, you’ll receive an email letting you know when your order is ready. Use the app to let the store employees know you’re on your way. Use one of the store’s preferred pick-up spots and call the number in your confirmation email.

Best Buy Store Pickup

From the Best Buy website or app, select your store, add items to your cart and select store pickup from checkout. Place your order and wait for the “ready for pickup” email. Best Buy recommends bringing your ID, the credit card used for the purchase and your order number.

Once you arrive, use a reserved space for store pickup, enter your parking spot number in the app and tap “I’m at the store.”

Apple Curbside Pickup

Apple customers can visit the company’s website or use the app to select a store where curbside pickup is available, shop and check out. When the order is ready, Apple will send an email notification. Once you arrive, park in a designated spot and call the store to let them know where you are. An employee will come out to check your ID and your order number before giving you your items.

