U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.54
    +579.79 (+3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Missfresh Announces the Substantial Completion of the Audit Committee-Led Independent Internal Review

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Missfresh Limited
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MF
Missfresh Limited
Missfresh Limited

BEIJING, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced the results of the previously disclosed independent review conducted by the independent audit committee of its board of directors (the “Audit Committee”).

The Independent Review

As previously disclosed by the Company in its Notification of Late Filing (Form 12b-25) on April 29, 2022, the Audit Committee, with the assistance of third-party professional advisors—including a leading international law firm and forensic accounting experts from a Big-Four accounting firm that is not the Company’s auditor—conducted an independent internal review of certain transactions carried out by the Next-Day Delivery Business Unit of the Company (“Next-Day Delivery BU”) with third-party suppliers and customers in 2021(the “Review”). The Review involved analyzing and sample-testing certain transactions carried out by the Next-Day Delivery BU in 2021; reviewing select documents, including electronic data collected from certain Company management-level executives and relevant employees in the Next-Day Delivery BU in 2021; and interviewing Company management-level executives and relevant employees who were available and willing to participate in such interviews.

Summary of Findings

The Review is now substantially complete. The Review identified certain transactions carried out by the Next-Day Delivery BU in 2021 that exhibited characteristics of questionable transactions, such as undisclosed relationships between suppliers and customers, different customers or suppliers sharing the same contact information, and/or lack of supporting logistics information.  As a result, certain revenue associated with these reporting periods in 2021 may have been inaccurately recorded in the Company’s financial statements.

Based on the Review’s investigative steps as described above, the individual employees in the Next-Day Delivery BU responsible for carrying out the questionable transactions have been identified. All of them had given notices of resignation to the Company before the conclusion of the Review. The Review did not uncover any evidence indicating that Company management-level executives, including the CEO and Co-CFOs, were involved in or aware of any misconduct relating to the questionable transactions at the time of their occurrence.

Remedial Measures in Response to Review

To enhance the Company’s internal controls in light of the aforementioned findings, the Company, under the supervision of the Audit Committee, has begun and will continue implementing a remediation plan. The remedial measures include, among other things: (i) disciplinary actions against individual employees found to be responsible or knowingly took part in the questionable transactions identified; and (ii) enhancement of the Company’s internal controls and risk management policies and procedures for the Next-Day Delivery BU, including follow-on employee trainings. Given the Review findings and in an abundance of caution, the Company has also terminated its relationships with suppliers and customers involved in the high-risk questionable transactions identified.

Follow-up Financial Impact Assessment

The Company has conducted a preliminary assessment of the overall financial impact of the Review findings on the relevant financial statements, as shown in the table below. While the Company does not expect any further adjustments to be needed, the Company’s management is committed to full and transparent disclosure and will provide timely updates if needed, as its financial impact assessment continues.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Previously Announced

 

Adjustments

 

As Adjusted

  

 

For the three months ended

 

For the three months ended

 

For the three months ended

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)

 

March
31,
2021

 

June
30,
2021

 

September
30,
2021

 

March
31,
2021

   

June
30,
2021

 

September
30,
2021

 

March
31,
2021

   

June
30,
2021

 

September
30,
2021

  

 

RMB

 

RMB

   

RMB

 

RMB

   

RMB

   

RMB

 

RMB

   

RMB

   

RMB

Net revenues

 

  

 

  

  

  

 

  

  

  

  

  

 

  

  

  

  

  

Sales of products through online platforms

 

1,492,780

 

 

1,854,120

 

   

2,078,226

 

 

(156,824

)

 

(256,482

)

 

(263,873

)

 

1,335,956

 

   

1,597,638

 

   

1,814,353

 

Other revenues

 

37,447

 

 

40,360

 

   

43,706

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

37,447

 

   

40,360

 

   

43,706

 

Total net revenues

 

1,530,227

 

 

1,894,480

 

   

2,121,932

 

 

(156,824

)

 

(256,482

)

 

(263,873

)

 

1,373,403

 

   

1,637,998

 

   

1,858,059

 

Cost of revenues

 

(1,341,249

)

 

(1,752,626

)

   

(1,861,290

)

 

161,696

 

 

265,495

 

 

272,358

 

 

(1,179,553

)

   

(1,487,131

)

   

(1,588,932

)

Fulfillment expenses

 

(440,224

)

 

(540,990

)

   

(637,869

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(440,224

)

   

(540,990

)

   

(637,869

)

Sales and marketing expenses

 

(167,615

)

 

(304,700

)

   

(256,208

)

 

(4,872

)

 

(9,013

)

 

(8,485

)

 

(172,487

)

   

(313,713

)

   

(264,693

)

General and administrative expenses

 

(86,853

)

 

(396,012

)

   

(192,176

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(86,853

)

   

(396,012

)

   

(192,176

)

Technology and content

 

(94,794

)

 

(393,829

)

   

(145,121

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(94,794

)

   

(393,829

)

   

(145,121

)

Total cost and operating expenses

 

(2,130,735

)

 

(3,388,157

)

   

(3,092,664

)

 

156,824

 

 

256,482

 

 

263,873

 

 

(1,973,911

)

   

(3,131,675

)

   

(2,828,791

)

Loss from operations

 

(600,508

)

 

(1,493,677

)

   

(970,732

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(600,508

)

   

(1,493,677

)

   

(970,732

)

Other income/(expense), net

 

(2,772

)

 

6,193

 

   

7,241

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(2,772

)

   

6,193

 

   

7,241

 

Change in fair value of options and embedded conversion feature

 

10,292

 

 

69,094

 

   

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

10,292

 

   

69,094

 

   

-

 

Interest expense, net

 

(17,158

)

 

(14,649

)

   

(10,025

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(17,158

)

   

(14,649

)

   

(10,025

)

Share of results of equity investees

 

(201

)

 

(195

)

   

(195

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(201

)

   

(195

)

   

(195

)

Loss before income tax expenses

 

(610,347

)

 

(1,433,234

)

   

(973,711

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(610,347

)

   

(1,433,234

)

   

(973,711

)

Income tax expenses

 

(2

)

 

(15

)

   

(15

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(2

)

   

(15

)

   

(15

)

Net loss

 

(610,349

)

 

(1,433,249

)

   

(973,726

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(610,349

)

   

(1,433,249

)

   

(973,726

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders

 

(67

)

 

(390

)

   

58

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(67

)

   

(390

)

   

58

 

Net loss attributable to Missfresh Limited

 

(610,416

)

 

(1,433,639

)

   

(973,668

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(610,416

)

   

(1,433,639

)

   

(973,668

)

Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares and convertible redeemable non-controlling preferred shares to redemption value

 

(153,785

)

 

(164,191

)

   

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(153,785

)

   

(164,191

)

   

-

 

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Missfresh Limited

 

(764,201

)

   

(1,597,830

)

   

(973,668

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(764,201

)

   

(1,597,830

)

   

(973,668

)

Shares used in calculating loss per share:

 

 

   

 

   

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

   

   

   

   

Weighted average number of ordinary shares:

 

 

   

 

   

   

 

   

   

   

   

   

 

   

   

   

   

   

Basic and diluted

 

104,132,597

 

   

141,586,134

 

   

688,715,943

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

104,132,597

 

   

141,586,134

 

   

688,715,943

 

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Missfresh Limited

 

 

   

 

   

   

 

   

   

   

   

   

 

   

   

   

   

   

Net loss per share-Basic and diluted

 

(7.34

)

   

(11.29

)

   

(1.41

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(7.34

)

   

(11.29

)

   

(1.41

)

Net loss per ADS1 attributable to ordinary shareholders of Missfresh Limited

 

 

   

 

   

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

   

   

   

   

Net loss per ADS-Basic and diluted

 

-

 

   

(33.87

)

   

(4.23

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

   

(33.87

)

   

(4.23

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Missfresh Limited

Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the “Missfresh” mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 37 minutes, on average.

Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business digitally.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.missfresh.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, which involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Missfresh Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5954-4422
Email: ir@missfresh.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: missfresh@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: missfresh@tpg-ir.com

_______________
1 Each ADS represents three Class B ordinary shares.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Initially, Then Fell Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle company, rose in early trading this morning after it reported strong vehicle deliveries both in June and the most recent quarter. The EV stock was down by 3.4% as of 2:12 p.m. ET. The good news for Nio shareholders today was the fact that the company delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, an impressive 60% increase from the year-ago quarter.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • U.S. Banks Are ‘Dramatically Undervalued.’ 8 Stocks to Buy.

    Oppenheimer continues to expect strong fundamentals in the U.S. banking sector, even as fears of a recession heighten.

  • Is the stock market open on July 4?

    The bond market closed early on July 1 ahead of July 4th weekend. Stocks had a rough second quarter driven by inflation and recession fears.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapAll told, th

  • Ken Fisher Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that Ken Fisher loves. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Ken Fisher Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. Born in 1950, Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is an American investor, author, and founder of one of […]

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 23 Stocks Expect 109%-370% Growth

    With tech stocks like Nvidia out of favor, chemicals and oil stock dominate this list of growth stocks eyeing 109%-370% gains.

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • This Famous 'Big Short' Investor Is Betting Big Against Apple, but Buying This Stock

    Michael Burry, the investor who gained fame thanks to the film The Big Short, is betting against the largest company in the world, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Scion Asset Management's latest 13-F (the disclosure document that funds must file with the Securities and Exchange Commission each quarter), reveals that as of the end of the first quarter, nearly 18% of the value of its portfolio was in Apple put options, which become more profitable as the stock price falls. This weakness could prove a drag on Apple, as its devices are nice, but people can live with their old models if they need to.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals

    The brokerage says it is exploring strategic alternatives, after issuing a notice of default on Wednesday to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

  • Forget the 1970s — this market is drawing comparisons to the 1870s

    The current high inflation environment is often compared to the 1970s. But perhaps a more apt comparison would be to the 1870s.

  • Micron’s Weak Outlook Crushes Chip Stocks. There’s More Trouble Coming for Tech.

    Almost every analyst on Wall Street knew that the memory chip company Micron Technology was likely to provide quarterly guidance below previous Street estimates. Micron’s revenue outlook for the August quarter came in almost $2 billion below the old consensus level. Micron shares are trading sharply lower on Friday, down 6% to $52.02 after hitting a 52-week low earlier in the session.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 13 Major Stocks Below $4 A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • There may be another shoe to drop after Micron’s big outlook miss

    Micron Technology Inc. delivered an outlook that fell far short of the consensus view, prompting questions about how the memory market will fare in a downturn.